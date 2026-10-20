Rapido has rolled out a brand new option for Bengaluru commuters. The aggregator just launched a 'Bike Lift' feature to make budget travel easier in the city.

Rapido has quietly dropped a new feature for Bengaluru commuters. The aggregator is piloting a 'Bike Lift' option in the city. Bike owners can now pick up passengers on their daily route and cut down their fuel costs. This move comes right when the legal battle over bike taxis is still heating up in Karnataka.

What exactly is this Rapido 'Bike Lift'?

The Rapido app is currently pushing a message that reads, 'Own a bike? Save fuel with bike lift'. Basically, regular bike owners can give rides to people heading in the same direction and cover their petrol expenses. If you click the 'Know more' button on the app, a YouTube tutorial pops up to explain the whole process. Sources say the company is testing this feature in Bengaluru and a few other cities right now.

How does the Bike Lift work?

Rapido says the process is super simple. Enter your start and drop points: Open the app and enter your starting location and destination before you start your ride.

Check rides on your route: The app will then show you passenger requests that match your exact route.

Pick up the passenger: You can pick up and drop off the passenger at points along your route. You do not have to take any major detours.

Earn ₹5 per km: The Rapido tutorial claims riders can earn ₹5 for every kilometre. The company also stated that they will not charge any commission on this feature.

The main goal here is to help regular bikers save money on fuel during their daily commute.

What is the legal status of bike taxis in Karnataka?

Rapido's launch of this new feature is grabbing attention because the legal fight over bike taxis is still ongoing in the state. In January 2026, the Karnataka High Court cancelled an earlier order that had blocked bike taxi operations. This gave them a green signal to run under the existing legal framework. However, the state government challenged this ruling and filed an appeal in the Supreme Court.

Bike taxis are a huge hit among city commuters because they offer cheap rides and solve the last-mile connectivity issue. But auto and cab drivers have been complaining non-stop. Following their protests, the Transport Department launched a special crackdown against bike taxis in August 2026. They later ended this special drive.

What does the Bike Taxi Association say?

Namma Bike Taxi Association President Mohammed Saleem said they do not have much information about Rapido's new feature yet. But he feels such promotional campaigns are important to clear the public confusion. Many people still wrongly believe that bike taxis are illegal, he pointed out. To discuss these issues, around 200 bike taxi drivers plan to hold a meeting this weekend.