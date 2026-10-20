A 25-year-old man was arrested in Gujarat’s Bharuch for allegedly murdering his 59-year-old father following a heated dispute over money to buy a car in Maharashtra’s Palghar East, police said.

A 25-year-old man was arrested in Gujarat’s Bharuch for allegedly murdering his 59-year-old father following a heated dispute over money to buy a car in Maharashtra’s Palghar East, police said. The incident took place around 4 pm on Sunday at the father-son duo’s flat in Navli Ramnagar, where the argument reportedly turned fatal.

The accused, identified as Mukesh Parmar, allegedly slit his father Mohanlal Parmar’s throat with a grinder during the confrontation over money for purchasing a car.

Mukesh and his father were living together at the flat, while Mohanlal’s wife was away in their native village at the time of the incident.

Following the alleged murder, Mukesh fled the scene, leaving his father’s body behind. The crime came to light when relatives, unable to contact Mohanlal over the phone, asked an acquaintance to visit the flat and check on him.

The acquaintance discovered Mohanlal’s body and immediately alerted the Palghar police, prompting an investigation into the suspected murder.

Police traced Mukesh to Bharuch in Gujarat and arrested him within hours of the incident. Further investigation into the case is underway.