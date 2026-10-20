Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announced the transfer of anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota's murder case to the CBI. The decision follows demands from the victim's family. Jhota was shot dead in Mansa, sparking protests across the state.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced that the murder case of Parminder Singh Jhota would be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). In a post on X, Mann said the state government stood firmly with Jhota’s father and family, who had been fighting against drugs, and assured them of support.

CM Orders CBI Probe, Vows to Fight Drug Menace

“We stand firmly at all times with the father and family of Parminder Singh Jhota, who is fighting against drugs. Acceding to the family’s demand, we are handing over this case to the CBI,” Mann stated.

Reiterating the state government’s commitment to combating drug trafficking, Mann said strict measures would be taken to make Punjab drug-free. “Our fight against drug peddlers is decisive. Whatever strict steps are required to make Punjab drug-free, we will not back down,” he added.

Murder Sparks Outrage, Demands for Justice

Parminder Singh Jhota, an anti-drug activist from Mansa district, was allegedly shot by a medical shop owner on Tuesday (October 13). He was taken to a hospital with bullet injuries but later succumbed to them.

Several farmers' and workers' organisations called for a statewide Punjab bandh on Thursday (October 15), demanding accountability from the state government over the killing and action against those responsible.

Jhota's father, Bhim Singh, had criticised the state administration over its failure to prevent the attack and demanded accountability from the Chief Minister and the DGP. He also called for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Father Calls for Resignations, 'Punjab Bandh'

"Chief Minister and the DGP, if their conscience awakens, they should resign on their own. Furthermore, the investigation into this murder should be conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Thirdly, a call has been issued for a 'Punjab Bandh' tomorrow, October 15th. On behalf of the committee, as well as all joint forums, activists, political parties, and organisations, we earnestly appeal to the people of Punjab to observe this shutdown starting from the morning," Bhim Singh said.

Main Shooter Arrested

Earlier, the Punjab Police, in a joint operation with Rajasthan Police, arrested the alleged main shooter from Salasar in Rajasthan on Wednesday, officials said.

According to Salasar Station House Officer (SHO) Shankar Lal Bhari, the accused was arrested from Shri Ganganagar Dharamshala near the Salasar Balaji Temple, where he was reportedly hiding in disguise. (ANI)