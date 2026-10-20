Dilip Ghosh claims groups with Bangladesh links are using foreign funds to provoke Indians. This comes amid a political row over 'regime change' with BJP leaders condemning it, while Congress leaders defend the term as part of a democratic process.

Foreign funds used to provoke India, alleges Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday alleged that certain groups with links to Bangladesh were attempting to provoke people in India through social media, claiming that money was being channelled from abroad to support such efforts. Speaking to reporters, Ghosh alleged that attempts were being made to create a chain of activities across the country and that funds were also being routed from Delhi to Kolkata. He said, "Some groups are active in Bangladesh that have always opposed India. They have some nexus here too. Attempts are being made to spread provocation here through social media. An attempt is being made to create a chain across the entire country. A lot of money is coming from abroad. Money is coming from Delhi to Kolkata. Efforts are being made here too to do something."

Ghosh also expressed support for Bangladesh's progress while raising concerns over its law and order situation, saying that India stood with the people of the neighbouring country. "We support Bangladesh; we want Bangladesh to progress, but the law and order there is not right. The people are troubled. They should improve themselves; India stands with them," Ghosh added.

Political row over 'regime change' remark

Ghosh remarks came amid a political row triggered after senior advocate Prashant Bhushan described the ongoing agitation against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar as a “fight for regime change”.

BJP leaders condemn 'unconstitutional upheaval'

Earlier on Saturday, Kiren Rijiju firmly declared that India's democratic regime is determined by public mandate through elections, rejecting any attempt to force unconstitutional political upheaval. In a post on X, he strongly condemned the rhetoric, accusing political rivals and activists of trying to incite chaos and destabilise democratically elected constitutional institutions under the guise of street protests. Rijiju stated that "India is not Bangladesh" and asserted that the country's youth are focused on building the nation rather than pulling it down.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has also accused the Congress and its allies of using youth-led protests in Delhi to spread "anarchy" and seek a Bangladesh-style change of government.

Congress defends 'regime change' as democratic

The Congress has defended against the charge. Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram on Saturday defended the use of the term "regime change," describing it as a normal political process in a democracy. He said why the ruling party was displaying “feigned rage” over its use in a democracy.

Congress leader Pawan Khera has also said the Opposition's objective was to change the government through elections. "We ourselves are saying that we would change the regime...The intent of the Opposition is always to change the regime through elections...They are not habitual of democracy anymore,” he said. (ANI)