A Bengaluru woman has raised serious concerns over passenger safety after a ride with a Rapido Pink rider allegedly left her feeling unsafe and traumatised.

A Bengaluru woman has raised serious concerns over passenger safety after a ride with a Rapido Pink rider allegedly left her feeling unsafe and traumatised. The woman claimed that the rider held her hand for several seconds while returning his helmet and continued lingering outside her residential society even after she had paid for the trip.

Srishti, an X user, recounted her unsettling experience in a social media post accompanied by screenshots of her ride booking confirmation and payment receipt. Questioning the company's accountability for its riders, she described a series of interactions that allegedly made her increasingly uncomfortable during and after the journey.

Woman alleges rider's behaviour made her uncomfortable

According to Srishti, the rider, identified in her post as Syed Tousif Z, repeatedly urged her not to cancel the booking despite rain and weather conditions.

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She alleged that the rider began acting overly friendly once the journey started. He reportedly offered her a raincoat and repeatedly asked whether she was comfortable, even though she had her earphones plugged in.

After they reached her residential society, while returning his helmet, the rider allegedly held her hand for several seconds and smiled at her in a manner that made her feel uncomfortable.

Srishti further claimed that when she asked him for his QR code to pay for the ride, he said his phone was not working because of the rain. According to her account, he then asked for her phone number or offered to share his own.

However, she insisted on completing the payment through the QR code and successfully transferred the money.

Rider allegedly lingered outside society after payment

Despite completing the transaction, Srishti said she deliberately remained outside her residential society for around 15 minutes and noticed that the rider had still not left the premises.

She then sought help from a security guard and asked him to tell the rider to leave. However, she alleged that the rider remained there for another five minutes, claiming that he was using his phone.

According to Srishti, he finally left only after the security guard intervened for a second time, around 10 minutes later.

“I felt so unsafe and traumatised,” Srishti wrote in her post. She questioned how women could feel secure using everyday transport services, even during peak hours, when they remained concerned about inadequate safety measures.

Bengaluru Police, Rapido respond to woman's post

The woman's account prompted responses from both Bengaluru Police and Rapido.

Bengaluru Police asked Srishti to share details of the specific location and her contact information through direct message so that the matter could be examined.

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Rapido also apologised for the distressing experience and acknowledged the seriousness of unwanted physical contact and behaviour that makes passengers feel unsafe. The company stated that the rider had been permanently suspended from its platform.