Bihar Minister Deepak Prakash hailed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on India being free from Naxalism, crediting security forces. Shah announced new development projects in Chhattisgarh to integrate tribal communities further.

Bihar Minister Hails Statement on Naxalism Reduction

Bihar Minister Deepak Prakash on Tuesday hailed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on the reduction of Naxalism across the country. Speaking to ANI, the Minister asserted that security forces have been consistently fighting the menace for quite some time, adding that extensive security efforts have successfully encouraged the tribal community to join mainstream society.

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"Our security forces have been fighting against Naxalism for quite some time now. It is the result of that, people from tribal areas are joining the mainstream society," said Prakash.

Amit Shah Declares India Free from Naxalism

Prakash's remarks came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah met and interacted with personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and victims of Naxal violence here in Chhattisgarh. During the gathering, Shah declared that India has now become free from Naxalism, describing the achievement as a long-cherished dream for which thousands of security personnel have sacrificed everything over the years.

"I can proudly say that India has now become free from Naxalism." He said this was a dream for which thousands of security personnel sacrificed everything," Shah.

He expressed happiness that a goal which once seemed impossible within a lifetime had been achieved by the brave security forces within just three to four years.

'Shaheed Veer Gunda Dhur Seva Dera' Project Launched

Home Minister said that the Shaheed Veer Gunda Dhur Seva Dera Project was launched in Bastar today. He said that there are nearly 200 CAPF camps in Chhattisgarh, which have so far protected tribal communities, farmers, women, and children from Naxal violence.

Model for Regional Development

Out of these, 70 camps will now be transformed into Shaheed Veer Gunda Dhur Seva Dera camps and developed as models for regional development. He said these centres would facilitate online access to 370 government schemes. Ration cards and Aadhaar cards will be made at the Jan Seva Kendra, and complaints regarding non-availability of subsidised food grains can also be registered there.

Bank accounts will also be operated from this centre. Health-related services will be made available. It will also function as a dairy milk collection centre. Guidance from the Agriculture Department will be provided for better farming practices. Additionally, a skill development centre will become a source of employment for rural youth, and adult education programmes will also be initiated.

He said that within three months, with the assistance of NID, a complete blueprint of this initiative will be prepared and implemented on the ground as a comprehensive development project named 'Shaheed Veer Gunda Dhur Seva Dera'.

Union Home Minister expressed confidence that Bastar would emerge as the most developed tribal division in the country. (ANI)