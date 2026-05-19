WB Minister Dilip Ghosh calls the fuel price hike a necessity due to global war. He also ordered a probe into the Lionel Messi tour scam. This comes as prices rose again, with TMC slamming the BJP government over broken pre-poll promises.

WB Minister defends fuel price hike

West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday said that current petroleum price hikes were an absolute necessity, linking rising domestic fuel prices to global wartime conflicts. The Minister defended the hike in everyday fuel commodities and noted that the latest spike in petrol and diesel rates stems entirely from international conflicts and supply disruptions. Elaborating on the global economic crisis that directly forced the central and state oil marketing organisations to alter local consumer prices, the Minister told reporters, "There is a global crisis regarding petrol and diesel, and their prices have increased due to the war. Although PM Modi tried to protect the public from the impact, Indian oil companies are in a dire state, facing losses worth crores. Consequently, prices had to be increased out of necessity."

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Crackdown ordered on Messi tour fraudsters

The West Bengal Minister simultaneously ordered and highlighted the need for a strict crackdown on fraudsters who disrupted football star Lionel Messi's Kolkata tour. While talking to the reporters, he said, "The political games played during footballer Messi's visit were highly disappointing. He was insulted, and a hefty amount of money was extorted from the people, who could not even get a glimpse of him. Strict action will be taken against everyone involved in this scam."

Fuel prices surge across India

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, fuel prices across the country witnessed a sharp increase, as petrol and diesel rates were hiked by an average of 90 paise per litre. Kolkata registered a price hike of 96 paise for petrol, taking it to Rs 109.70 per litre, while diesel prices in the city increased by 94 paise to reach Rs 96.07 per litre.

This marks the second increase in fuel rates in less than a week. Earlier, the central government increased the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre each on May 15 across the country.

Trinamool Congress slams BJP over price rise

Earlier on Friday, All India Trinamool Congress attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party over recent fuel price hikes, alleging that promises made during elections are already being reversed in West Bengal under the new government. In a post on X, the party took a swipe at the BJP's West Bengal leadership and questioned the implementation of pre-poll assurances. "Kya huaaa, tera vaadaaaaa??! Absurd how Mr Suvendu Adhikari has already started going back on his promises to the people of Bengal! Isn't it time to act?" the post said.

The Trinamool Congress also highlighted the rise in petrol and diesel prices, comparing rates in Delhi and Kolkata and alleging inconsistency in governance claims. "MS (petrol) prices (in Rs per litre): Delhi 97.77 (+3.00), Kolkata 108.74 (+3.29). HSD (diesel) prices (in Rs per litre): Delhi 90.67 (+3.00), Kolkata 95.13 (+3.11)," the party said.

Calling the situation a failure of governance, the post added, "Double Engine, Double Jumla," in a direct attack on the BJP's governance model.

Global energy crisis context

These hikes come amid a call for fuel conservation as the world faces an energy crisis amid the West Asia conflict, which led to a blockade in the significant maritime trade route, the Strait of Hormuz. The widening of the ambit of the war engulfed the West Asian countries, which are major suppliers of fuel.

However, India has maintained that there is no shortage of fuel and has adequate energy supplies. (ANI)