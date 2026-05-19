Delhi High Court issued contempt notices to AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Sanjay Singh over alleged defamatory remarks against Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma in the Delhi excise policy case, granting them four weeks to reply.

A Division Bench of the Delhi High Court comprising Justice Navin Chawla and Justice Ravinder Dudeja on Tuesday issued contempt notices to AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and others over alleged "defamatory and vilifying" remarks made against Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

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Details of the Contempt Hearing

Issuing notice to the proposed contemnors, the Bench observed that the proceedings arose "based on the judgment dated May 14 passed by the Single Judge of this Court." The Court granted four weeks to all proposed contemnors to file their replies and listed the matter for further hearing on August 4, 2026.

During the hearing, the Division Bench noted that the Single Judge, while initiating contempt proceedings, had relied upon material in the form of social media posts, electronic records and publication records. "In the judgment, the Single Judge has placed reliance on material in the form of social media posts, electronic records and publication records. Registry is directed to preserve copies of the same and place them before this Court," the Bench observed.

The Court also recorded that the Additional Public Prosecutor accepted notice on behalf of the State. The Bench further indicated that an amicus curiae would be appointed to assist the Court, with the name of the advocate to be reflected in the order.

Related CBI Plea

Meanwhile, a separate bench of the Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear later today the Central Bureau of Investigation's revision plea challenging the trial court's February 27 order discharging Kejriwal and others in the Delhi excise policy case. The CBI matter is listed before a Bench headed by Justice Manoj Jain.

Genesis of the Contempt Action

The contempt proceedings stem from an order passed last week by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, who had initiated criminal contempt proceedings against Kejriwal, Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Vinay Mishra and others over alleged social media campaigns, public statements, edited videos and online content targeting the judge and the judiciary.

In her detailed order, Justice Sharma held that the alleged acts amounted to a "calculated campaign" intended to scandalise the judiciary, lower the authority of the Court and interfere with the administration of justice.

The Court had observed that the proposed contemnors publicly questioned the integrity, impartiality and independence of the judge by allegedly linking her with a political ideology and suggesting that justice could not be expected from the Court in matters involving leaders of a particular political party. Justice Sharma had further clarified that while she was not recalling her earlier order refusing recusal in the excise policy case, judicial propriety required the main matter to be transferred to another Bench after initiation of contempt proceedings concerning allegations directed against the Court and the judge personally. Accordingly, the excise policy matter was referred to the Chief Justice for reassignment, while the contempt proceedings were directed to continue separately in accordance with law.