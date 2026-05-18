A viral video shows a vendor selling a fake power bank on a train, which a passenger discovers is filled with sand and old batteries. The subsequent confrontation and the video have sparked outrage on social media, with users demanding action against the sale of counterfeit goods on trains.

A video of purportedly fake goods being sold onboard a train has gone viral on social media, provoking indignation. Users have referred to it as "fraud in broad daylight." According to reports, the video depicts a seller selling a power bank bearing the insignia of a large corporation, but when the passenger looks into it, it turns out to be a fake. However, the place and timing of the viral video are still unclear.

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A seller is seen offering a passenger a power bank with the logo of a well-known brand on it in the widely shared video. The gadget seems to function at first, but when the passenger opens it and finds that the interior parts—which include sand and outdated batteries—are phoney, the scenario takes a startling turn. The purported system seems to rely on an improvised "jugaad" mechanism, after which a branded sticker was allegedly applied to the outside to give it an official appearance.

The passenger confronts the vendor after discovering the deception, which sparks a furious argument. "Abhi aapne aadmiyon bulata hai" and "yeh video kyun bana raha hai" are two of the vendor's furious questions. The caption of the video, which was extensively reposted on X by several users, including @Riyaghoshm, called on authorities to take firm action against the selling of identical branded items on trains.

Watch Viral Video

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Social Media Reacts

Social media users reacted strongly to the clip. One user commented, “Sab duplicate Mal bechate Hain train mein.” Another wrote, “Theft and Scoundrelry.” A third user added, “Train balo se ye sab products lene hi nahi chahiye. Saste ke chakkar main.” Many people have called for more action against the selling of counterfeit goods in public transit systems in response to the event, which has sparked intense online criticism.

Note: Asianet Newsable could not independently verify the authenticity of the viral video.