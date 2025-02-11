Ranveer Allahbadia row: Singer B Praak cancels podcast with Beer Biceps, calls out 'pathetic thinking' (WATCH)

Singer B Praak slammed Ranveer Allahbadia for his 'pathetic thinking' and canceled his appearance on The Ranveer Show after Allahbadia's controversial remark on a YouTube reality show sparked backlash.

Singer B Praak has publicly slammed influencer Ranveer Allahbadia for his 'pathetic thinking' and canceled his scheduled appearance on Allahbadia’s podcast following a controversial remark made on a YouTube reality show.

In an Instagram video posted Monday night, Praak, whose real name is Pratik Bachan, announced he was pulling out of The Ranveer Show, Allahbadia’s popular podcast with 10.5 million YouTube subscribers. Watch here:

"I was supposed to appear on BeerBiceps’ podcast, and we canceled that. Why? Because we’re all seeing how pathetic his thinking is. The choice of words he used on Samay Raina’s show is unacceptable," said Praak in the video.

The National Award-winning singer also condemned Allahbadia’s remarks for misrepresenting Indian culture. "This is not our Indian culture. What story are you telling about your parents? Is this comedy? Abusing people, teaching others how to abuse—what kind of generation is this? I don’t understand," Praak added.

Ranveer Allahbadia controversy

Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, faced widespread backlash after making distasteful comments about parents and sex on comedian Samay Raina's YouTube reality show India's Got Latent. The remarks went viral on social media on Monday, sparking outrage from various quarters.

In response to the uproar, Allahbadia, 31, issued an apology, admitting to a 'lapse in judgement' and stating that he had requested the show’s creators to remove the offensive segment.

Police action on Ranveer Allahbadia controversy

The controversy has snowballed further. A BJP functionary in Mumbai has filed a police complaint against Allahbadia, Raina, and participants of the show. In addition, Priyank Kanoongo, a member of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), has written to YouTube’s head of public policy in India, demanding urgent action. The National Commission for Women (NCW) is also reportedly reviewing the matter.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, while stating he hadn't seen the video, emphasized the importance of responsible speech. "Everyone has freedom of speech, but it ends when it encroaches on others’ freedom. In our society, we have rules, and it’s wrong if someone violates them. Action should be taken," Fadnavis told reporters on Monday.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) also issued a statement condemning Allahbadia’s "reprehensible and offensive remarks."

Samay Raina, the creator of India’s Got Latent, has not yet commented publicly on the controversy.

