Ranveer Allahbadia row: BeerBiceps channel loses 2 million subscribers, memes carpet bomb YouTuber

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia faced backlash after making an inappropriate remark on India’s Got Latent, leading to widespread criticism and an apology. Social media responded with a wave of memes, humorously contrasting his motivational persona with the controversy.

Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Feb 11, 2025, 10:34 AM IST

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia found himself at the center of controversy following his appearance on stand-up comedian Samay Raina’s YouTube show, *India’s Got Latent*. Attempting to keep up with the show’s dark humor, Ranveer made an inappropriate remark that sparked widespread criticism. While he has since issued an apology, social media has responded in its own way—through an explosion of memes.

The controversy began when Ranveer asked a contestant a highly inappropriate question, which was met with laughter from the panel but outrage from viewers. Following the backlash, the YouTuber took to X (formerly Twitter) to apologize, stating, *“I shouldn’t have said what I said on India’s Got Latent. I’m sorry.”* He also shared a video admitting that his comment was inappropriate and not funny, emphasizing that *“Comedy is not my forte.”*

Meanwhile, as of January 31, 2025, Ranveer Allahbadia's channel had 10.5 million subscribers, but by February 10, the count had fallen to 8.1 million—a drop of over 2 million. This decline reflects strong disapproval from his audience, sparking intense discussions, calls for accountability, and even boycotting demands against the influencer.

Despite his apology, netizens were quick to react with memes, making the controversy a trending topic on X. Many users sarcastically contrasted his controversial statement with his usual motivational content, creating memes that juxtaposed his self-help persona with the unexpected nature of his remark.

While the internet is known for its ability to turn even serious controversies into meme material, the incident has also sparked discussions about the boundaries of humor and the responsibility of influencers. 

Memes on social media:
 

