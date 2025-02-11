BREAKING: YouTube removes Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial video after Centre's notice

YouTube has removed the controversial episode of India's Got Latent, where podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia's crass remarks ignited widespread outrage. According to sources, the removal came after a notice from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Priyank Kanungo, a member of the National Human Rights Commission, had also demanded the video’s removal. The remarks made by Allahbadia on the YouTube reality show drew sharp criticism from political leaders, activists, and social media users, fueling a massive public backlash.

The controversy began after Allahbadia, who boasts 10.5 million subscribers on YouTube, made an inappropriate comment to a contestant on the comedy reality show, hosted by comedian Samay Raina. The comment, related to parents and sex, was widely condemned as offensive and disrespectful. The backlash escalated when a BJP functionary lodged a police complaint against the show’s makers, judges, and participants.

In response to the growing public outcry, the Centre issued a notice to YouTube, raising concerns about the content's impact on young audiences and calling for immediate action. The video was subsequently removed from the platform.

Allahbadia posted an apology video on X (formerly Twitter), admitting that his remarks were inappropriate and showed a lapse in judgment. “Comedy is not my forte. Just here to say sorry,” he said, adding, “Family is the last thing I would ever disrespect. I need to use this platform better, and that has been my biggest learning from this experience.”

The incident sparked strong reactions from political leaders. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stressed the importance of respecting boundaries within freedom of speech, stating, “Our freedom ends when we encroach upon the freedom of others. Action should be taken against those who violate societal norms.”

Writer and storyteller Neelesh Misra shared the controversial clip on social media, labeling the content “perverted” and questioning the accountability of digital creators. Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate echoed the criticism, calling the remarks “perverse” and cautioning against normalizing such behavior under the guise of creativity.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) also issued a statement condemning the remarks, describing them as “abhorrent and vile” and a threat to societal values. “Such disgraceful content is utterly unacceptable,” the AICWA said.

Social media users joined the backlash, with many unfollowing Allahbadia and unsubscribing from his channel. Some criticized the influencer for negatively impacting India’s youth and distorting cultural values, while others demanded stricter regulations for online content creators.

