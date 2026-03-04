Viral CCTV footage captures Saleem Wastik being physically assaulted by two men shouting a religiously charged remark. The video has sparked widespread outrage, prompting calls for a thorough investigation and strict action by authorities.

CCTV footage purportedly capturing an attack on Saleem Wastik has surfaced online, drawing widespread attention and strong reactions across social media platforms.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The footage shows a sudden and intense confrontation in which the victim is physically assaulted by two individuals. The attackers appear visibly agitated and can be heard shouting a religiously charged remark during the incident. The video, which is being circulated widely, reportedly shows an altercation during which a man can be heard saying, “Mere Nabi ko gali dega tu,” translated as “You will insult my Prophet?”

The situation escalates quickly, with the victim being struck repeatedly, leaving little opportunity to defend himself. The aggression and force used in the attack have raised serious concerns about the nature of the violence and the motivations behind it, prompting calls for strict action and a thorough investigation by authorities.

Scroll to load tweet…

(Viewer discretion is advised. The following content contains disturbing visuals and descriptions that may be distressing to some audiences. Please proceed with caution.)

The emergence of the footage has sparked intense debate, with users expressing outrage over the violence shown in the clip. While some individuals condemned the attack outright, others called for a thorough investigation to establish the full context behind the incident.

Authorities have yet to release an official detailed statement clarifying the sequence of events or confirming the circumstances leading to the confrontation. Law enforcement sources indicate that an inquiry is either underway or expected, as officials examine the footage and gather statements from those involved.

The incident has also reignited discussions around rising tensions linked to religious sensitivities and the rapid spread of unverified content on social media. Experts caution that viral clips often lack full context, making it crucial for authorities to verify facts before conclusions are drawn.

As the video continues to circulate, calls for accountability and due process are growing louder. Observers emphasize the importance of maintaining communal harmony and avoiding inflammatory rhetoric while investigations proceed.

The case highlights how quickly digital content can influence public sentiment, underscoring the need for responsible sharing and measured responses in situations involving sensitive issues.