Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu celebrated Holi at Lok Bhawan in Shimla. They exchanged festive colours, marking the victory of good over evil and the arrival of spring.

The festive spirit of Holi was celebrated with traditional fervour at Lok Bhawan on Wednesday as Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu exchanged warm greetings and festive colours.

The Chief Minister, accompanied by his wife and Dehra MLA, Kamlesh Thakur, visited Lok Bhawan to extend their best wishes to the Governor and his wife, Janaki Shukla. In a gesture of joy, the Governor and the Chief Minister applied colours to each other, marking the victory of good over evil and the arrival of spring.

Also present on the auspicious occasion were Health Minister (Col) Dhani Ram Shandil and Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, who joined the dignitaries in the celebrations.

The Governor and the Chief Minister expressed hope that this festival of colours would further strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and harmony among the people of Himachal Pradesh, bringing prosperity and happiness to every household in the state.

CM Sukhu's Festive Message

In a post on X, the CM described the festival as a sacred occasion and a symbol of mutual affection, goodwill and harmony. He also extended wishes to Governor Shukla.

परस्पर स्नेह, सद्भाव एवं सामाजिक समरसता के प्रतीक, होली के पावन अवसर को माननीय राज्यपाल श्री शिव प्रताप शुक्ल जी के साथ मनाया और उन्हें हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ दीं। यह पर्व सभी के जीवन में नई ऊर्जा, सौहार्द और समृद्धि लेकर आए, मेरी यही कामना है। pic.twitter.com/0YjsLDSQIW — Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (@SukhuSukhvinder) March 4, 2026

"Celebrating the sacred occasion of Holi, a symbol of mutual affection, goodwill, and social harmony, together with the Honorable Governor Shri Shiv Pratap Shukla Ji, and extending heartfelt wishes to him. May this festival bring new energy, harmony, and prosperity into everyone's life--this is my heartfelt wish," he said on X.

President Murmu Extends Holi Greetings

President Droupadi Murmu also conveyed her heartfelt greetings to the nation on the occasion of Holi, expressing hope for the happiness and prosperity of all citizens.

In a post on X, she said that the festival of colours spreads love and optimism, while strengthening unity and brotherhood among people. She wished that Holi brings joy to every life and inspires collective efforts toward building a developed India.

"Heartfelt Holi greetings to all my fellow citizens from my side. This festival of colours infuses love and hope into people's lives and strengthens mutual unity and brotherhood. My wish is that this festival brings happiness into everyone's life and that we all together contribute to building a developed nation," President Murmu said on 'X'.

The Significance of Holi

Holi celebration is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology, symbolising the triumph of good over evil.

The festival of Holi begins with the ritual of lighting a bonfire, known as Holika Dahan. The following day marks the more widely celebrated aspect of Holi, when people immerse themselves in joy and togetherness by playing with colours. (ANI)