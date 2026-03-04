PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti slammed the Centre's silence on the killing of Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei in US-Israel strikes. She burned posters of Trump and Netanyahu in protest, as Shia Muslims held massive demonstrations across Jammu and Kashmir.

Mufti Slams Centre, Protests Khamenei's Death

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehmooba Mufti on Wednesday slammed the central government for not condemning the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei after the US-Israel launched air strikes. Mufti also burned posters of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu while raising posters of Khamenei to protest the death of the supreme leader during the conflict.

She highlighted how his death prompted grief among people in India, referring to the protests by Shia Muslims and the Iranian community, and said the people are being "kept in jails". Speaking to the media, she said, "As you know that last 5-6 days, Israel and the US are attacking Iran, in which the Supreme Leader was also killed. After that, there was grief and anger among the people, which they tried expressing. That resulted in thousands being kept behind jail, many including females."

Mufti further stated that she is unable to understand the stance of the government. "The leadership in Delhi has not condemned this attack nor condoled the people of Iran," she stated. She later shared the protest on her X handle, stating, "I stand in peace with those who stand in peace with you, and in opposition to those who oppose you, until the Day of Judgment."

Widespread Protests in Jammu and Kashmir

Earlier on Sunday, members of the Shia community in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday staged a massive protest outside the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) headquarters in Srinagar following the news of the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US and Israel-led strikes. The protests were peaceful, with participants carrying pictures of Khamenei and banners supporting Iran. Black flags, portraits of the Ayatollah, and traditional mourning chants (Nauha) were witnessed on the streets of Srinagar.

Protests were also held in Bandipore and Ramban. Protesters in Ramban raised slogans "Tum kitne Hosseini maroge...har ghar se Hosseini niklega (How many Hosseini will you kill, from every home, a Hosseini will rise." They also burnt an effigy of US President Donald Trump during demonstrations.

Conflict Update and Succession Reports

The conflict in West Asia is now on Day 5 following the US and Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, along with other key figures in the Persian Gulf country on Saturday.

Israeli Media has reported that Ayatollah Khamenei's son Mojtaba has been chosen as the successor to his father and will take over as Supreme leader. Senior Israeli officials told Ynet news that the Assembly is expected to formally announce Mojtaba Khamenei as successor in the coming hours. However, no independent confirmation has come from official Iran state media on the development. (ANI)