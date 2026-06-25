Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa questioned the procedural handling of an alleged AI-generated video involving Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, demanding a forensic probe. Mann has denied the allegations, calling the video a political conspiracy.

Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Thursday questioned the procedural handling of the alleged viral footage showing the desecration of Sikh Guru photos by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, particularly regarding claims that the content may have been generated by Artificial Intelligence (AI). Speaking to ANI, he noted that if the government insisted the video was AI-manipulated, a formal forensic examination should have been prioritised to reveal the truth to the public. "You said that it is AI and insisted on a forensic examination, stating twice that the truth must be revealed to the public. If the video evidence existed, the matter could have been referred to the Cyber Crime cell, or the Director General of Police (DGP) could have issued an official letter to send the evidence to the Central Forensic Laboratory in Chandigarh. Had that been done, there wouldn't have been such an uproar. If an investigation has indeed been conducted and a report submitted, why is there such a hue and cry? Instead, one should simply say that it should be investigated thoroughly," he said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Randhawa Questions Police Probe in Gurugram

The Congress leader further raised questions regarding an investigation involving police officials who reportedly stayed at a Crowne Plaza hotel for three days. Randhawa asserted that the purpose of their visit to Gurugram should be officially documented and made clear by the Director General of Police. "Regarding the officers sent, who stayed at the Crowne Plaza for three days, it should be on record why they visited Gurugram. It should not have been left to a DSP to speak; rather, the DGP or the Commissioner of Gurugram should have issued a statement clarifying the situation and confirming that the investigation was completed. Furthermore, the names of the police officers who visited should be included in the FIR," he said.

Bhagwant Mann Rejects Allegations

Earlier in the day, the Punjab Chief Minister rejected allegations linked to a purported video showing the desecration of Sikh Guru images, saying the person seen in the video is not him. He said political opponents are unable to challenge him politically, so they are trying to defame him on religious grounds. He also added that he respects Sri Akal Takht and claimed that all three major political parties have come together to target him in this controversy.

Addressing the press conference, Punjab CM said, "They cannot fight with me politically, so they are trying to defame me on religious grounds. I cannot challenge Sri Akal Takht. The person seen in the video is not me. All three political parties have united to defame me." (ANI)