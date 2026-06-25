Gujarat Dy CM Harsh Sanghavi welcomed 373 students to Surat Municipal Corporation schools for Shala Praveshotsav 2026. He distributed educational kits and highlighted growing trust in government education as 4,708 students shifted from private schools.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Thursday welcomed 373 Balvatika and Class 1 students into Surat Municipal Corporation-run primary schools during the "Shala Praveshotsav and Kanya Kelavani Mahotsav 2026" held at Khatodara Colony in Surat.

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The Deputy Chief Minister attended the programme at Nagar Prathmik Shikshan Samiti Schools No. 45, 46 and 275, where he distributed educational kits, including drawing books and colour pen boxes, to newly admitted students. The children were also presented with handkerchiefs bearing their kumkum footprints as mementoes.

A Movement for Quality Education

Addressing the gathering, Sanghavi said Shala Praveshotsav had evolved into a major movement for quality education over the past two decades and called for collective efforts to ensure every child receives quality education. He noted that Surat Municipal Corporation schools provide education in Gujarati, Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, Odia and English, enabling children from diverse linguistic backgrounds to study in their mother tongue.

Guidance for Holistic Development

Emphasis on Values and Reduced Screen Time

Highlighting the role of teachers in shaping students' futures, Sanghavi stressed the importance of values alongside education. He urged teachers and parents to reduce children's mobile phone usage and promote activity-based learning.

Promoting Civic Responsibility

He also encouraged students to maintain cleanliness at home and in their neighbourhoods by disposing of waste in dustbins. Emphasising road safety, the Deputy Chief Minister urged students to become the "police of their homes" and remind their parents not to leave home without wearing helmets.

He said even a small mistake on the road could have serious consequences and called on public representatives and school staff to keep educational institutions green and clean.

Commitment to Environment and Safety

On the occasion, Sanghavi and other dignitaries planted trees on the school campus as part of efforts towards environmental conservation and a Green Surat. Those present also took a pledge to follow traffic rules, remain vigilant against road accidents and discharge their responsibilities as citizens.

Growing Trust in Government Education

According to the organisers, 4,708 students have shifted from private schools to Surat Municipal Corporation schools, reflecting growing trust in government education.

The event was attended by Mayor Mayaben Mavani, Municipal Commissioner M. Nagarajan, Nagar Prathmik Shikshan Samiti Chairman Rajendrabhai Kapadia, District Education Officer Dr. Bhagirathsinh Parmar, Municipal Administrative Officer Dharmesh Patel, corporators, committee members, principals, teachers, parents and students. (ANI)