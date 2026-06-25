A 24-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide in Delhi's Nangloi area. Before her death, she recorded a video in which she blamed her in-laws for harassment. Delhi Police are investigating the matter, and a neighbour witnessed the aftermath.

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI) A 24-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide at her residence in West Delhi's Nangloi, Delhi police said on Thursday. The woman had recorded a video in which she blamed her in-laws.

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The incident took place in the Nangloi police station area of Outer Delhi. Delhi police said, "A 24-year-old woman died allegedly by suicide at her residence in the Nangloi police station area of Outer Delhi".

Police Investigate Harassment Claims

The police said the victim had recorded a video in which she claimed to have been harassed by her in-laws. Delhi Police is investigating the matter thoroughly, and the SDM is also verifying all the facts at his level, the police added.

Neighbour Recounts Scene

A neighbour, Deepak Kashyap, told ANI, "I was on my way to the office when I saw the woman's husband trying to break the window of his own house. He told me that his wife had died by suicide... Her 1.5-2-month-old daughter was inside the house... We broke the window, the husband got in, and then we tried to break the door....."

More details are awaited (ANI)