A 24-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide in Delhi's Nangloi area. Before her death, she recorded a video in which she blamed her in-laws for harassment. Delhi Police are investigating the matter, and a neighbour witnessed the aftermath.
New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI) A 24-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide at her residence in West Delhi's Nangloi, Delhi police said on Thursday. The woman had recorded a video in which she blamed her in-laws.
The incident took place in the Nangloi police station area of Outer Delhi. Delhi police said, "A 24-year-old woman died allegedly by suicide at her residence in the Nangloi police station area of Outer Delhi".
Police Investigate Harassment Claims
The police said the victim had recorded a video in which she claimed to have been harassed by her in-laws. Delhi Police is investigating the matter thoroughly, and the SDM is also verifying all the facts at his level, the police added.
Neighbour Recounts Scene
A neighbour, Deepak Kashyap, told ANI, "I was on my way to the office when I saw the woman's husband trying to break the window of his own house. He told me that his wife had died by suicide... Her 1.5-2-month-old daughter was inside the house... We broke the window, the husband got in, and then we tried to break the door....."
More details are awaited (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)