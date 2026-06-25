Ladakh LG Vinai Kumar Saxena has ordered a major restructuring in the Finance Department, transferring Secretary L Franklin and nearly two dozen officers. The move addresses inordinate project delays caused by laxity and lethargy in the UT administration.

Sending across a stern message against laxity and lethargy in the UT administration, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has ordered a major restructuring in the Finance Department, including the shunting of Finance Secretary, L Franklin and transfer of nearly two dozen officers out of the Finance Department, with immediate effect.

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Sources said the action came after the LG, in a review meeting, noticed unreasonable and inordinate delays in approval of several projects, on frivolous grounds. He observed that repeated, unreasonable queries were being raised at different levels, leading to huge pendency and delays in the Finance Department, and there was a complete lack of oversight at the Secretary level, despite directions to expedite the disposal of files from the top level.

Move to Ensure Efficient Project Execution

Apart from the Secretary Finance, the LG has also transferred out the Joint Director Finance, Chief Accounts Officers (CAOs) and Accounts Officers (AOs) in the Finance Department. The decision follows LG Saxena's emphasis during the departmental review meeting held on June 16, where he had highlighted concerns regarding delays in the clearance of files pending with the Finance Department, observing that such delays often impact the timely execution of developmental and departmental projects. The move also seeks to ensure smooth and efficient functioning of the financial concurrence mechanism, minimise procedural delays, eliminate repetitive scrutiny of cases, facilitate faster decision-making and strengthen coordination between Administrative Departments and the Finance Department, thereby improving overall efficiency in the disposal of financial matters.

Stern Warning Issued to Department Heads

Sources said the LG has issued a strict warning to all department heads to avoid such deliberate delays and accord utmost priority to matters of public welfare. LG Saxena has directed the Chief Secretary to ensure the timely disposal of such files and fix the responsibility of officers, in case of undue delays.

Restructuring to Eliminate Redundancy

The restructuring has been done with the objective of addressing delays arising from the existing system under which cases requiring financial concurrence, financial advice or opinion are examined at multiple levels within the Finance Department, often resulting in duplication of scrutiny and avoidable delays in decision-making.

Revised Workflow and Responsibilities

Under the new arrangement, Joint Directors and Chief Accounts Officers posted in the Internal Finance Division (IFD)/Opinion Section of the Finance Department will function as the designated Internal Finance Division for specific departments allocated to them. They will be responsible for examining and processing all financial matters relating to their assigned departments, including cases requiring financial concurrence, financial advice and opinion, opening of bank accounts, examination of policies, drawl of advances and other related financial issues. The concerned Joint Director or Chief Accounts Officer will provide necessary financial inputs and guidance wherever required.

Accounts Officers have accordingly been posted in the IFD to assist and facilitate the Joint Directors and Chief Accounts Officers in the discharge of these responsibilities. The revised workflow envisages direct examination of cases by the designated IFD officers, thereby reducing unnecessary layers of scrutiny and ensuring quicker processing and disposal of proposals. (ANI)