Acharya Himanshu Maharaj defends the UP govt's probe into alleged financial irregularities at the Ram Temple trust, warning opposition leaders like AAP's Sanjay Singh against politicizing the issue and asserting that culprits will be jailed.

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 25 (ANI): As the controversy surrounding alleged financial irregularities at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust intensifies, Acharya Himanshu Maharaj of Hindu Dham in Ayodhya has emerged as a vocal defender of the Uttar Pradesh government's ongoing investigation. His remarks serve as a direct rebuttal to opposition figures, notably Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh, who have demanded that the case be transferred from state-level oversight to federal agencies like the CBI or ED. Speaking to ANI, Acharya Himanshu Maharaj emphasised that the investigation is currently active and that calling for an FIR before the probe is complete is premature. "The investigation is currently underway... While the incident has deeply hurt the sentiments of all Sanatanis, filing an FIR without a proper investigation is inappropriate," he stated. However, he promised accountability, asserting that if the findings confirm theft, "those found guilty will face such punishment that they will even go to jail."

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'Ram Temple not a subject of politics'

He further warned Sanjay Singh and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) against weaponising or capitalising on the temple for political gain, asserting that the site holds a sacred status that should be shielded from the agendas, debates, and manoeuvring of political parties. "The Ram Temple is not a subject of politics; it is a subject of spirituality. If you play politics over the Ram Temple, you will fall into a pit. If you play politics, you will be finished," said Acharya Himanshu Maharaj.

Acharya defends UP govt probe

Defending the ongoing probe directed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Acharya dismissed Sanjay Singh's demand for a change in the investigative agency. "He (Sanjay Singh) is not the one to dictate what kind of investigation should be conducted. He should focus on his own work. What Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji is doing is very good; all works are being carried out under his supervision. If the CM deems it necessary, investigations like the CBI will be conducted, but only as directed by him," he said.

He further assured that no one found guilty would be spared. "Lord Ram Lalla belongs to everyone. This matter will be monitored thoroughly. Whatever the final decision, those found guilty will face such punishment that they will even go to jail," the Acharya said.

AAP's Sanjay Singh details allegations

The case stems from the allegations made by former Samajwadi Party MLA from Ayodhya, Pawan Pandey, who claimed that between Rs 7 crore and Rs 7.5 crore in donations were misappropriated from the Ram Temple. Speaking on the same earlier, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said that he has evidence related to an alleged "land scam" linked to the Ayodhya Ram Temple and will present the documents before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the donation embezzlement case.

Sanjay Singh told ANI, "I have a lot of evidence related to the land scam, and I will present all those documents before the SIT. Why has no action been taken till now? Action should have been taken by now."

In a letter to the SIT, Singh wrote, "I wish to bring to your attention that the faith of crores of Hindus across the country has been deeply hurt by the scams perpetrated by the Trust managing the Lord Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya. Recently, the names of Trust General Secretary Champat Rai, Anil Mishra, Gopal Rao, Tinnu Yadav, and others have surfaced in connection with the theft of crores of rupees from the donation box. This is not an ordinary case of theft; prior to this, a scam worth crores had already taken place regarding land purchased in the name of Lord Shri Ram--evidence of which I had previously presented to the administration and the media, yet the government took no action."

He alleged the purchase of land by Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra members, alleging corruption. "In 2021, Trust General Secretary Champat Rai purchased land worth Rs 2 crore from Sultan Ansari and Ravi Mohan Tiwari for Rs 18.5 crore. I lodged a complaint regarding this at the Ayodhya Kotwali police station, but no action has been taken to date. Similarly, land worth approximately Rs 3 crore was purchased from Mahant Murli Das for about Rs 24 crore, and land worth Rs 9 crore was purchased from Alok Bansal for approximately Rs 55.5 crore. Furthermore, I possess documents concerning several other land deals that contain ample evidence of corruption within the Trust," the letter read.

Petition in Supreme Court

Meanwhile, a fresh petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored investigation into the alleged financial irregularities of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya. The petition sought registration of an FIR and the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe into the reported missing funds, financial irregularities, mismanagement, and other alleged illegalities concerning the affairs and administration of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. (ANI)