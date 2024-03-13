Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ramzan 2024: Free haleem for 1 hour sparks chaos outside Hyderabad restaurant, police lathicharge crowd; WATCH

    A hotel in Hyderabad offered free haleem to the public on Tuesday (Mat 12), resulting in a large crowd gathering outside the establishment. The situation escalated to near-stampede conditions, according to reports. The police then resorted to lathicharge to disperse the crowd.
     

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 13, 2024, 12:36 PM IST

    On Tuesday (Mar 12) evening, hundreds of people flocked to a hotel on the first day of Ramadan, lured by a promotional offer of free Haleem, resulting in chaotic scenes on the streets of Hyderabad. As a result, the police intervened and dispersed the crowd with lathicharge. The hotel reportedly invited local food bloggers to publicise the complimentary Haleem offer on their social media.

    The newly inaugurated hotel 'Aazebo' decided to offer free haleem to the public on Tuesday. Upon learning of the offer, a large crowd gathered in front of the hotel, leading to a near-stampede situation according to reports.

    The offer, available for an hour between 7 pm and 8 pm, attracted hundreds of people, resulting in an uncontrollable situation. The crowd's presence disrupted traffic in the area. The video of the chaotic scene has gone viral on social media. 

    In response to the escalating situation, the police were summoned to the scene. The sheer magnitude of the crowd necessitated the use of lathicharge to disperse them and restore order. Subsequently, the Malakpet police registered a case against the hotel owner for creating a nuisance due to the promotional offer.

    The netizens reacted to the incident some commenting 'Can you kick someone blocking road for Haleem?'

    One X user commented, "Freeloader of Bharat" while another commented, "Why people are running behind freebies everywhere."

    For the unversed, Haleem is a savory mutton stew made with lentils, wheat, and spices. Prepared in clarified butter (ghee), it is slow-cooked on low flame for hours until it reaches a thick, paste-like consistency.

    Also read: Karnataka: Gas tanker overturns on Shiradi Ghat near Sakleshpur, vehicles diverted to alternate routes
     

