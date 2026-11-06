Tripura CM Manik Saha has directed strict action following the brutal assault on BSF personnel in Ashabari, calling for strengthened security and zero tolerance against cross-border smuggling to maintain peace in the state.

Tripura CM Chairs Meeting Over Law and Order Situation

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to review the law and order situation across the state and directed authorities to take strict legal action against those involved in the recent Ashabari incident, in which BSF personnel were allegedly attacked by miscreants. The meeting was held at the TIFT Conference Hall in Agartala and was attended by senior officials from the state administration, police, Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Assam Rifles.

Directives on Security and Enforcement

During the meeting, Saha took serious note of the Ashabari incident and directed the concerned authorities to ensure strict legal action against all those involved. He also called for strengthening security arrangements to prevent the recurrence of such incidents. The Chief Minister emphasised a zero-tolerance approach towards cross-border smuggling and called for coordinated efforts among security agencies and the state administration to effectively address security challenges along the international border. He also stressed the need for enhanced vigilance, effective coordination and firm enforcement of the law to maintain peace and normalcy across Tripura. Saha reiterated the importance of close coordination among all concerned agencies to ensure a peaceful and secure environment throughout the state.

Details of the Ashabari Incident

Three Border Security Force (BSF) jawans were brutally assaulted by a group of alleged smugglers in the Ashabari area under Boxanagar in Tripura on Monday, triggering tension in the locality. The attackers reportedly also attempted to snatch firearms from the injured personnel and vandalised a government vehicle. Following this, nine people were arrested in connection with the assault, Superintendent of Police Bijoy Debbarma said on Tuesday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)