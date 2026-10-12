Delhi Cabinet Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh extended a cordial invitation to Vice President CP Radhakrishnan to attend ‘Adwitiya Ramlila 2026’. The event aims to promote Indian culture, Sanatan traditions, and the life ideals of Lord Shri Ram.

Delhi Government Cabinet Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh met the Vice President, CP Radhakrishnan, on Monday and extended a cordial invitation to attend ‘Adwitiya Ramlila 2026’, organised by Sanatan Sanskaaram Society.

Objective of 'Adwitiya Ramlila 2026'

During the meeting, Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh apprised the Vice President of the key features of the Ramlila and its objective of promoting Indian culture, Sanatan traditions and the life ideals of Lord Shri Ram. Ravinder Indraj Singh informed the Vice President that ‘Adwitiya Ramlila 2026’ seeks to present India’s rich cultural heritage, Sanatan traditions and religious legacy on a wider platform. The event aims to connect the younger generation with the ideals embodied by Lord Shri Ram, including righteousness, sacrifice, truth, adherence to dharma, and a strong sense of duty. It also seeks to promote moral values and cultural awareness in society.

Event Schedule and Highlights

Organised by Sanatan Sanskaaram Society, ‘Adwitiya Ramlila 2026’ is being held from October 9 to 20, 2026, at the DDA Ramlila Ground in Sector 23, Rohini, Delhi. The Ramlila features theatrical presentations depicting various episodes from the life of Lord Shri Ram. The programme includes a devotional bhajan evening, the wedding of Lord Shiva, Sita Swayamvar, Ram Baraat, the exile of Lord Ram, the meeting with Kevat, Bharat Milap, the abduction of Sita, the burning of Lanka and the defeat of Ravana, among other episodes.

A special Ram Darbar, decorated with portraits of Maharishi Valmiki and Sant Ravidas, has also been a notable feature of the event. This presentation highlights the richness of India’s spiritual traditions, the spirit of devotion and the message of social harmony.

The invitation extended by Cabinet Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh to the Vice President, CP Radhakrishnan, highlights the cultural significance and stature of this event. ‘Adwitiya Ramlila 2026’ will conclude on October 20, 2026, with a grand enactment of the coronation of Lord Shri Ram. (ANI)