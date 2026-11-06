NCP leader Praful Patel visited party chief Sharad Pawar at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai to check on his health. The veteran politician is currently stable while receiving treatment for a respiratory and chest infection at the facility.

Praful Patel Visits Sharad Pawar at Breach Candy Hospital

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel on Thursday met NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai and enquired about his health. In a post on X, Patel said, "I visited the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai to pay a courtesy call on the esteemed Shri Sharad Pawar Saheb and inquired about his health." आदरणीय शरद पवार साहेबांची मुंबईतील ब्रीच कँडी रुग्णालयात जाऊन सदिच्छा भेट घेतली व त्यांच्या तब्येतीची विचारपूस केली. @PawarSpeaks https://t.co/GVplhnChyv — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) November 5, 2026

Medical Status of Sharad Pawar

Earlier on Thursday, a doctor at Breach Candy Hospital, Dr Pratit Samdani, shared that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) chief Sharad Pawar is in a stable condition. He was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital for a respiratory and chest infection.

Speaking to the reporters, Dr Samdani said that Pawar, who was admitted on Wednesday night, is currently undergoing treatment. "Sharad Pawar was admitted yesterday at Breach Candy Hospital for a respiratory and chest infection. He is stable and under treatment. He was admitted last night; he had a cough and an infection, something like bronchitis trouble. His treatment is ongoing, and he is currently stable," he said.

The veteran politician was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic on November 2 following complaints of cough and pleuritic chest pain. His daughter, Baramati MP and NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule, had earlier said that he was undergoing medical tests and that all his health parameters were stable. (ANI)