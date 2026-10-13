CJP activists were detained by Delhi Police after breaching the denotified Jantar Mantar protest site. Despite the detention, they claimed victory and continued their call for the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, calling it a message to the youth.

Activists Claim Victory Despite Detention at Jantar Mantar

Despite being detained by the Delhi Police in their attempt to breach the Jantar Mantar site CJP activists have claimed victory and once again raised voice for the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar. In a post on X, CJP's Saurav Das said, "Jantar Mantar has been reclaimed. We have entered Jantar Mantar and now we are being detained. But this is a message to all of us young gen! We can do it! Gyanu, you’re done bro!

Ashutosh Ranka posted, " Fortress Jantar Mantar has been breached." While Abhijeet Dipke posted a picture of Ranka waiving the Tricolour at the site. Delhi Police earlier detained Ranka, Das, and Ajinkya Shinde after they attempted to break the cordon and enter Jantar Mantar after it had been denotified as a protest spot.

"Cockroaches with the Tiranga sneaked into Jantar Mantar early this morning before they were picked up by Delhi Police. AshutoshRanka, Saurav Das and Ajinkya along with other team members have been detained. You cannot denotify the resistance, @narendramodi," CJP's Abhijeet Dipke posted on X. Ranka in his post said, "Hands Off Jantar Mantar."

The group had gathered at the protest site in the early hours of the morning. According to reports, security personnel arrived shortly after the protesters began their demonstration and took them into custody, leading to their removal from the venue.

Criticism Mounts Over Denotification of Protest Site

Earlier, Dipke posted his opposition to the denotification of Jantar Mantar as a protest site. "Delhi is once again flooded with people standing up to save democracy. If Modi thinks taking away Jantar Mantar will put an end to protests, he is mistaken. Jantar Mantar is not just a location but a spirit of resistance that nobody can ever take away. Today, Modi denotified Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site. Tomorrow, he will denotify democracy itself. The dictator’s problem was never the protest site. It was the very idea of people protesting," he said.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had also criticised the denotification of Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site, accusing the government of restricting democratic protests and targeting the right to dissent. In a post on X, Ramesh alleged that the move reflected the panic within the Prime Minister and Home Minister's leadership, claiming that Jantar Mantar would no longer serve as a place where democracy received a regular boost.

“It is a definite sign of the extreme panic that has gripped the PM-HM duo that the historic Jantar Mantar will no longer be a place where our democracy is given a daily booster dose,” Ramesh wrote. “The poisonous pair is embattled, and we have seen in the past few days how brutally they have dealt with peaceful public protests. Democracy no longer matters to them. It is all a matter of Demokursi,” he added.

Three New Protest Venues Designated

According to an official notice, Jantar Mantar on Monday was de-notified as a designated venue for organising protests and demonstrations in Delhi, with the Delhi Police designating three new locations for the purpose. The three new designated protest venues are Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in East Delhi.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had constituted a committee to examine alternative venues for citizens to exercise their right to organise protests and demonstrations in place of the existing designated site. Based on the committee's recommendations, Jantar Mantar has been de-notified as a protest venue, the notice stated. (ANI)