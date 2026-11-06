RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized PM Modi ahead of his Bihar visit, alleging the Centre neglects the state. He also targeted the Bihar government over poor law and order, education, and healthcare, calling the administration a failure.

Tejashwi Yadav Criticises Centre's Support for Bihar

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his upcoming visit to the state, alleging that Bihar had not received adequate support from the Centre and that the state government had failed to address issues such as crime, education and healthcare. Yadav said the people of Bihar had given the Prime Minister a massive mandate but continued to be treated like "stepchildren" whenever the state needed assistance.

"The Prime Minister is coming to Bihar, yet he has failed to fulfil any of the duties expected of a Prime Minister. The people of Bihar gave him a massive mandate, but whenever Bihar is in need, we are treated like stepchildren. We did not receive a special package for the floods; the Bihar government's coffers are empty. Of the 'double-engine' government, one engine is fuelled by corruption, while the other is driven by crime; an atmosphere of anarchy has taken hold in Bihar. Now that he is visiting, he will surely resort to empty rhetoric," he said.

Concerns Over Development and Governance

Questioning the development record of the state government, the RJD leader said Bihar continued to rank at the bottom across sectors, including education and healthcare, citing NITI Aayog reports. "They (the ruling side) always repeat the same rehearsed lines. How long has Narendra Modi held the office of Prime Minister? His government has been in power here consistently. NITI Aayog reports indicate that we rank at the very bottom across all sectors—from education to healthcare. The situation remains exactly the same today; there has been no improvement whatsoever," Yadav said.

Law and Order Situation

He also criticised Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary over the law-and-order situation in the state, questioning the government's response to incidents of crime across districts. "Is there any district here where crime does not occur? Yet, we have a Chief Minister who seems to think that the terms 'apradh' and crime are different things. One is an English word, and the other is a Hindi word, but the meaning is exactly the same. He is making Bihar a laughing stock. What can one expect from such a Chief Minister? What will become of Bihar?" he said.