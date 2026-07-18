Congress MP Manish Tewari defended attending PM Modi's events, stating he has always kept development above partisan politics. He lamented the toxic nature of current public discourse and reaffirmed his 'old school' approach to public service.

Manish Tewari Responds to Critics Over Presence at PM Modi's Event

Senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament Manish Tewari on Saturday struck back at critics who questioned his presence at official government events alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Taking to X, the Congress leader declared, "I have always endeavoured to keep the imperatives of development above partisan politics... That is who I am, irrespective of who may think what!"

The statement follows Tewari's attendance at a high-profile event on July 17, where the Prime Minister inaugurated a massive slate of development projects spanning Chandigarh and Tewari's former constituency of Sri Anandpur Sahib. Tewari noted that this was not his first time prioritising regional growth over party lines, recalling his presence on August 24, 2022, when PM Modi inaugurated the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in New Chandigarh, a facility he noted has since become a vital lifeline for thousands of cancer patients in the region. I have always endeavoured to keep the imperatives of development above partisan politics. On 24 th August 2022 when @PMOIndia came to inaugurate the Dr Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre ( Tata Memorial Centre ) situated in New Chandigarh as MP from Sri Anandpur… pic.twitter.com/IkwIcVItj1 — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) July 18, 2026

'Politics Systematically Breaking Down'

Reflecting deeply on his 45-year journey as a political activist, Tewari expressed profound concern over the deteriorating nature of the country's public discourse. "Over the past 45 years as a political activist, I have seen how our politics is systematically breaking down," Tewari wrote, adding that it has "turned increasingly toxic and corrosive where political rivals are now considered as mortal adversaries."

Pointing a finger at the national capital, Tewari stated that "Delhi today epitomises this broken politics."

Despite the changing political climate, the Congress leader maintained that he remains intentionally "old school," holding onto basic courtesies, protocol, and the core belief that public service must ultimately transcend bitter political divides.

Congress MP Manish Tewari briefly interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 17 after the Chandigarh programme, where PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth over Rs 4,700 crore.

The Chandigarh MP was seen interacting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the stage after the event concluded. Union Minister J.P. Nadda was also part of the conversation. (ANI)