VHP President Alok Kumar said the Ram Mandir Trust has acknowledged the donation theft and is taking corrective measures, including accepting resignations and planning to hire a CEO, to ensure that 'not a single rupee' is stolen in the future.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) International President Alok Kumar on Tuesday said the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has acknowledged the theft in donations at Ayodhya Ram Mandir and has initiated corrective measures to ensure that "not a single rupee" is stolen in the future.

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Speaking to ANI after the Trust's meeting in Ayodhya on Monday, Kumar said the meeting was "very productive" and that the Trust recognised the impact the incident had on the sentiments of devotees. "I believe yesterday's meeting was very productive. I was pleased that the Trust acknowledged the theft and admitted that it had caused hurt to the Hindu community. I have observed that the Trust has been making efforts to apprehend the thieves quickly from the very beginning," Kumar said.

Resignations and Accountability

He said former General Secretary Champat Rai and Trustee Anil Mishra had voluntarily resigned and that their decision was accepted by the Trust. "Regarding Champat Rai and Anil Mishra--they resigned voluntarily, and the Trust, respecting their sentiments, relieved them of their responsibilities," he said.

New Institutional Mechanisms

Kumar added that the Trust had also accepted the need for stronger institutional mechanisms to manage a project of such magnitude. "The Trust also acknowledged that a project of this magnitude cannot function on trust alone; the task of appointing a CEO has been entrusted to a committee, and only a competent individual will be selected for the role. These measures will be implemented, so I am confident that not a single rupee of the funds received for the Ram Mandir will be stolen in the future," he said.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra is considering appointing a Chief Executive Officer (CEO), with the Trust's treasurer, Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, saying that there is a requirement to bring in the discipline that professional bureaucrats have to ensure that the trust's affairs are managed properly.

VHP Hits Back at Political Criticism

Responding to Congress leader Pawan Khera's statement on the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case, Kumar rejected the criticism and said the investigation should be allowed to proceed. "Should this responsibility be assigned to Pawan Khera or Supriya Shrinate? It is not necessary that someone from the Sangh has to be there. But being from the Sangh is also not a disqualification... He should help in the investigation. Those who filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that Lord Ram did not exist are now starting their press conferences with Ram bhakti. This is the preparation for the 2027 elections," he said.

Response to Samajwadi Party

On Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's remarks on the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement issue, Kumar alleged that the Opposition was attempting to politicise the matter ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. "His problem is that elections are going to be held in 2027. He wants to create as much impatience as possible in this matter.... The SIT has been formed, and an FIR has been lodged... The Ayodhya DSP is the investigation officer. I do not see any weaknesses in this investigation," Kumar said.

SIT Report Findings

Meanwhile, a preliminary report submitted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to the Uttar Pradesh government found prima facie evidence of theft and pilferage during the counting of donations at the Ram Temple. (ANI)