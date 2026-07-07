HP Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan termed the alleged donation theft at Ayodhya's Ram Temple a grave offence against the faith of millions. He said the act has hurt devotees' emotions and is an insult to Lord Ram.

The Industries Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Harshwardhan Chauhan, on Tuesday termed the alleged donation theft at Ayodhya Ram Temple a "grave offence" against the faith of millions of devotees. He said while speaking to ANI after offering prayers at the Ram Mandir and Jakhu Hanuman Temple in Shimla along with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Cabinet colleagues and Congress leaders.

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'Grave Offence Against Faith'

"A very grave offence has taken place in Ayodhya. The Ram Temple is a symbol of the faith of crores of people. Devotees made contributions with complete devotion for the construction of the temple, but today their emotions have been deeply hurt. When reports emerged through the media that offerings made by devotees with faith were allegedly being stolen, nothing could be a greater insult to Lord Ram than this," Chauhan said.

'No Faith in Centre's Action'

The minister said the Congress leadership visited the Jakhu Hanuman Temple to seek divine intervention because it had little faith that the Centre would ensure accountability in the Ayodhya temple matter. "Today we have come to the temple of Lord Hanuman because we have no expectation that the BJP government at the Centre will identify those responsible for the alleged theft of donations and take action against them. We have come to pray that Lord Hanuman himself protects the ideals of Lord Ram and safeguards the Ram Temple," he said.

Chauhan said the culprits had betrayed the trust of devotees. "No one has any expectations from those accused of stealing donations made in the name of Lord Ram. We have prayed that they are blessed with wisdom and realise the gravity of what has happened," he added.

The minister said the alleged misuse of offerings made at the Ram Temple was not merely a financial issue but one that had wounded the religious sentiments of millions of devotees who had contributed to the temple out of faith and reverence. He maintained that those responsible should be held accountable and that the sanctity of the temple and the ideals of Lord Ram must be protected.