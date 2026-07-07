NIA conducted searches at six locations across Bihar, UP, and Delhi in a Cambodia-linked human trafficking and cyber slavery case. The syndicate lured Indian youth with fake job offers, trafficked them, and forced them into cyber scam operations.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted searches at six locations in three northern states in a Cambodia-linked human trafficking and cyber slavery case. The anti-terror agency said its extensive search operation was conducted in one location each in the four districts of Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran and East Champaran in Bihar, along with one location each in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

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The searched premises were linked with associates and supporters of the arrested accused and absconding persons in the case (RC-10/2024/NIA/DLI), which led to the seizure of smartphones, laptops and various digital devices along with other incriminating documents and items.

Syndicate Mastermind and Accused Identified

In a statement, the NIA said the searches were part of its ongoing investigation into the activities of the human trafficking and cyber slavery syndicate masterminded by absconding accused Anand Kumar Singh alias Munna Singh.

The wanted key accused, Anand Kumar, along with four of his associates, Prahlad Kumar Singh, Abhay Nath Dubey, Abhiranjan Kumar and Rohit Yadav, were chargesheeted by the NIA in May 2026. Earlier in February 2026, three of Anand's aides-- Abhay, Abhiranjan and Rohit-- were arrested in Delhi on their arrival from Cambodia.

Modus Operandi: Luring Youth with Fake Jobs

NIA further said its investigations so far have revealed that Indian youth were being lured to Cambodia by the organised human trafficking syndicate on false promises of legitimate, well-paying jobs. "The victims' passports were seized, and along with the trafficked individuals, handed over to scam companies on arrival in Cambodia."

Recruitment Through Sub-agents

NIA investigations have further revealed that Anand used to recruit vulnerable youth through various sub-agents and travel agents in India. "Anand would then traffic the victims out of India with the help of his associates."

Victims Subjected to Torture

In their statements, the NIA said the victims revealed that they were forced to work for the scam companies in Cambodia. "Refusal to work led to mental and physical torture, including electric shocks, forceful confinement, denial of food and water, etc."

The agency further mentioned that its efforts to track the absconders and other members of the syndicate are continuing. (ANI)

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