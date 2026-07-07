Embraer's E-Jets family, including the E190, E195, and E195-E2, has secured Type Certification from India's DGCA. This certification is expected to reshape regional aviation in India and significantly support the government's UDAN vision.

Embraer's family of E-Jets has received Type Certification from India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The certification covers multiple aircraft from the E-Jets family, including the E190, E195, and the E195-E2, "world's quietest and most fuel-efficient small narrowbody aircraft".

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"We welcome the type certification of Embraer's aircraft and thank the DGCA for its thorough assessment," said Raul Villaron, Senior Vice President Sales & Marketing, Head of Region Asia Pacific, Commercial Aviation. "With remarkable performance, economics, and passenger comfort, Embraer's E-Jets are set to reshape regional aviation in India and support the Indian government's UDAN vision," he added.

About the E-Jets Family

According to a release, E-Jets are one of the most successful aircraft programmes in commercial aviation, with more than 1,900 deliveries, and continue to operate worldwide with more than 80 airlines across more than 50 countries.

"The E195-E2 has low operating cost and is the most fuel-efficient small narrowbody aircraft in operation today. It features a modern cabin with 2x2 seating with no middle seats, large overhead bins and individual passenger service units," the release said.

Embraer's Expanding Footprint in India

The E175 is already type-certified for India and is operated by Star Air. In February 2026, Adani Defence & Aerospace and Embraer announced an enhanced Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at establishing a Final Assembly Line (FAL) for the E175 regional jet, aligned to India's Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA) programme.

"The next-generation E195-E2 was triple certified by three key civil aviation authorities - the FAA (USA), EASA (Europe) and ANAC (Brazil) in 2018 and 2019, respectively," the release said.

Enhanced Performance for Regional Connectivity

"The E-Jets offer an enhanced range of up to 7 hours and performance capabilities to operate from challenging airports with short runways or low pavement strength," said Adity Shekhar, Regional Vice President, Sales, Embraer. "This certification enables us to support airlines expanding their networks and opening unique routes by tapping into 'blue ocean' opportunities that are too small for a large narrowbody or too far for a turboprop."

The release said that Embraer has a strong and growing presence in India, with nearly 50 aircraft across 11 different Embraer models currently in operation, spanning commercial aviation, defence, and business aviation. Star Air operates a fleet of 11 Embraer E175 and ERJ145 aircraft. (ANI)