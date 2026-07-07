Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed grief over the Wayanad landslide, appealing to party workers to help the affected. The landslide trapped 18 people, with 9 injured and 7 missing. Rescue and relief operations are underway.

Kharge expresses grief, calls for support

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday expressed grief over the landslide in Keralam's Wayanad, urging Congress and United Democratic Front (UDF) workers to support those affected by the tragedy.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, Kharge said the landslide was "deeply distressing" and offered his prayers to all those impacted. "I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by this tragic disaster. The Chief Minister is personally monitoring the relief and rescue operations, and every effort is being made to provide timely assistance to those in need. I appeal to all Congress and UDF workers to stand with the affected families and extend every possible support during this difficult time. We stand in solidarity with the people of Wayanad and all affected families," Kharge said.

The landslide in Wayanad is deeply distressing. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by this tragic disaster. The Chief Minister is personally monitoring the relief and rescue… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) July 7, 2026

Kharge added, "We stand in solidarity with the people of Wayanad and all affected families."

Landslide details and rescue operations

According to the district administration, 18 people were caught in the landslide near the Meenakshi Bridge at the Kalladi-Anakkampoyil tunnel construction site, completely disrupting traffic on the Meppadi-Chooralmala road.

Nine of them, who sustained injuries, were shifted to Meppadi WIMS Hospital for treatment, while search operations are underway to trace the remaining seven missing persons.

Temporary shelters have been arranged at the Mundakkai Forest Station and the Chooralmala Church Hall for residents stranded on either side of the bridge.

Authorities have also taken steps to ensure the safety of schoolchildren and evacuate residents from vulnerable areas, including Erattukundu, Attamala, Mammikkunnu and Ambedkar Colony. (ANI)