An SIT report revealing prima facie evidence of theft during donation counting at Ayodhya's Ram Temple has ignited a political battle. The BJP has promised strict action, while the Congress and other opposition parties accuse them of corruption.

The alleged embezzlement of donations at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple turned into a fresh political flashpoint on Tuesday, with the Bharatiya Janata Party asserting that "the guilty will not be spared" while the Congress accused the ruling party of exploiting devotees' faith.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The political war of words comes after a Special Investigation Team (SIT), in its preliminary report submitted to the Uttar Pradesh government, found prima facie evidence of theft and pilferage during the counting of donations at the temple.

SIT Report Details and Initial Actions

The report, based on CCTV footage, recovery records, financial documents and witness statements, stated that footage from April 27 to June 5 documented around 70 instances of alleged theft or pilferage during donation counting.

According to the SIT, the footage showed counting personnel allegedly concealing bundles of currency notes and loose cash inside their clothes, pockets and shoes, while other employees appeared to assist or shield such activities. The report identified Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey and Ramashankar Mishra as having prima facie involvement.

The developments follow the Trust's meeting on Monday, during which the resignations of former General Secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra were accepted. Trust Treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj announced the decision, while Mahant Kamal Nayan Das said Gopal Rao, also known as Gopal Nagarkatte, would no longer be invited to Trust meetings.

Meanwhile, an Ayodhya court granted police one day's custody of three accused, Lavkush Mishra, Anukalp Mishra and Karunesh Pandey, for custodial interrogation. Police had sought seven days' custody, arguing that further questioning was required to advance the investigation.

Champat Rai Breaks Silence

Breaking his silence over the controversy, former General Secretary Champat Rai issued an open letter on X, saying he would respond only after the SIT submits its final report. "Various speculations have been circulating regarding an alleged theft during the counting of donations from the donation box at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple complex. Many have levelled baseless personal allegations against me, yet I have maintained silence," Rai wrote on X.

He further said, "The preliminary report of the SIT was presented during the temple trust's meeting held in July; although this report was strictly confidential, it has now become public."

"I assure you that following the SIT's final report, I will address the points being raised, and the full truth will come to light. I was sent to Ayodhya by the organisation in October 1991; my life as a Pracharak, spanning 45 years, is an open book, wherever I have lived," he added.

Opposition Parties Demand Transparency, Allege Scam

As the controversy escalated, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj demanded greater transparency in the Trust's financial dealings. "I have a small suggestion. All the money and offerings collected in the name of Ram Mandir, put it on the website... Also put what expenses the Ram Mandir Trust has incurred... This will bring transparency," Bharadwaj said.

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan declined to comment on Congress leader KK Mishra's reported demand seeking withdrawal of the Devi Ahilya Award conferred on Champat Rai. "You are saying that KK Mishra has written me a letter, but if KK Mishra has written me a letter, I haven't received it yet, and the day I receive that letter and understand what issues he has raised in it, I will respond accordingly. I will not comment on this today," she said.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu attacked the BJP, saying, "There is a lot of difference between what the BJP says and does. It is like 'Ram Ram japna, chanda chadhawa apna'. This is the BJP's way of working. It shows their devotion towards money and not Lord Ram. We too had offered donations for the construction of the Ram Temple. We have prayed to Hanuman ji to bless the BJP with wisdom."

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh questioned the functioning of the Trust and sought accountability from its office-bearers. "I was most astonished when the Treasurer, Mahant Govind Giri, claimed that he didn't even have the authority to sign cheques--that he wasn't even invited to the meetings. I would like to ask the Treasurer: wasn't the budget discussed in the Trust's meetings? Were balance sheets not presented? Did your auditor not show you the balance sheets either? This question arises as well. The issue is that only the small fish have been caught, while the crocodiles have been let off," he said.

Announcing a padyatra, Digvijaya Singh added, "I am deeply pained. I have always held faith in high regard and will never compromise on it. That is why I will fight this battle to my very last breath. There is no politics involved here; my padyatra will not feature any party flag. I will carry flags representing all religions... I will start this journey on Dussehra--on October 20--from Ujjain. A massive scam is taking place at the Mahakal Temple, and I intend to expose that too. So, it will cover the Mahakal Temple scam and the Ram Mandir scam... Dissolve this current trust and reinstate the Ramalaya Trust established by Narasimha Rao ji; include the five Shankaracharyas as members and appoint an honest officer as CEO."

In another statement, Digvijaya Singh said, "Lord Ram holds a unique significance in Sanatan Dharma in India... We are pleased that the head of the Gorakhnath Math... is now the Chief Minister there... Who was responsible for the temple's construction? Nripendra Misra Ji... It is now emerging that a 40 per cent commission was being charged on construction work... I am telling Modi ji that these people are destroying the respect people once held for you."

Congress leader Bhai Jagtap alleged that Congress leaders were prevented from visiting Ayodhya. "You are playing with people's faith; when our Congress delegation tried to visit the site, they were denied entry and placed under house arrest. What is this? Neither the Prime Minister nor anyone from the government is saying anything about this. The Chief Minister is not naming these individuals... The Maharashtra Congress will protest against this," he said.

Congress leader Imran Masood alleged that devotees had been cheated. "The issue is that theft has occurred in the donations made in the name of Lord Ram. People are contributing out of faith, yet theft has taken place. Their own report indicates that there were 70 incidents of theft just between April 27 and June 6; one can only imagine the extent of theft over four years. In a way, people's faith is being exploited. People are being swindled under the guise of religion," he said.

BJP Leaders Defend Trust, Assure Investigation

Responding to the opposition's allegations, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya defended Champat Rai. "The people of the trust will themselves say whatever needs to be said, but regarding Champat Rai, the anti-Hindu elements who give statements know nothing about him," Maurya said.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said the investigation would proceed impartially. "The SIT and police investigation into the entire matter is underway. The guilty will not be spared, and the government is committed to ensuring strict action is taken. The trust has taken its major action," he said.

Attacking the opposition, Pathak added, "Regarding the questions raised by the Samajwadi Party, Congress, or opposition parties, our response is: Have those Muslim institutions ever faced questions from Congress or the Samajwadi Party about donations or misconduct? The condition of many madrasas is such that they have become centers of misconduct, but they will do nothing about it because they are engaged in appeasement politics."

Uttar Pradesh BJP President Pankaj Chaudhary also defended the government's response. "From the very first day, the government has been strict on this matter; an SIT was formed. We have been saying from the first day that strict action will be taken against the guilty; no one will be spared," he said.

The alleged embezzlement of donations has triggered a sharp political confrontation, with the opposition demanding transparency, structural reforms and accountability in the functioning of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, while the BJP has maintained that the law is taking its course and that strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty after the investigation is completed.