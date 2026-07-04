Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi filed a reply in a New Delhi court regarding a plea seeking an FIR against her. The case pertains to the alleged inclusion of her name on the voter list before she became an Indian citizen in 1983.

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Saturday filed a reply on an application seeking the filing of additional documents in a matter related to the inclusion of her name in the voter list allegedly before becoming an Indian Citizen.

This reply has been filed in a revision filed by Advocate Vikas Tripathi, whose complaint was rejected by the Magistrate's Court.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

His revision is pending before the sessions court. He is seeking registration of an FIR against Sonia Gandhi.

A senior advocate filed the reply on behalf of Sonia Gandhi before Special Judge Vishal Gogne.

"Reply has been filed on behalf of the respondent no. 2 to the application of the petitioner regarding additional documents. Copy of the same has been provided to the petitioner," the Special Judge recorded in the order of July 4.

The court, at the joint request of the parties, listed the matter for hearing on July 25.

This matter pertains to the inclusion of the name of Sonia Gandhi in the voter list, allegedly before she became a citizen of India.

Petitioner Seeks to Add 1980 EC Report

On May 16, an application was filed on behalf of revisionist Vikas Tripathi for bringing an additional document on record.

On April 18, after concluding the rebuttal arguements revisionist sought permission to place on record a document, which is a report of the Election Commission of the year 1980.

Thereafter, the application for filing additional documents was filed by Vikas Tripathi.

Court Hears Arguments on FIR Plea

On March 30, the court heard the arguments by the complainant against Sonia Gandhi.

The court also heard the counsel for Sonia Gandhi.

The court had asked the counsel for Sonia Gandhi, "How will you bypass the issue that Sonia Gandhi became a voter before she became a citizen of India in 1983?"

Senior advocate R S Cheema, counsel for Sonia Gandhi, had submitted that it is a fishing and roving inquiry; the ACJM concluded it rightly.

Senior advocate Ajay Burman alongwith Advocate Neeraj, appeared for complainant Vikas Tripathi.

It was argued by Senior Advocate Burman that it was not possible to get the name included in the voter list without becoming an Indian Citizen. We are trying to show the court that only by forged documents or fraud could it have been done.

The Court had said, "You are here before the court asking for an FIR. The matter is nearly half a century old. Who is going to be investigated? You are expanding the ambit."

Senior counsel for petitioner Vikas Tripathi submitted that they are aware of this fact. We have now acquired a copy from the election commission. We had applied for a copy of the roll, and the attested copies were provided The Court had said, "As on date, the only information that you are disclosing is the circumstance of addition and deletion."

This is a case of a declaration made by a foreign citizen. We can show that a prima facie false declaration was made, and it needs to be investigated, the counsel for the complaint said.

We are asking for an investigation into forged documents and forgery, the senior advocate submitted.

The court is hearing the revision petition against the order refusing the order for registration of the FIR.

Vikas Tripathi had moved an application against Sonia Gandhi, which was dismissed by the ACJM of Rouse Avenue Court. (ANI)