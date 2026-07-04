Telangana CM Revanth Reddy endorsed Rahul Gandhi for Prime Minister, urging public support for 2029. He stated Congress will rule till 2034 and attacked the previous BRS government and KCR for corruption and putting the state in debt.

Revanth Reddy Endorses Rahul Gandhi for PM

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday asserted that Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, should be the next Prime Minister. Addressing a public meeting after laying foundation stones for a slew of development works in the Midjil Mandal, CM Reddy appealed to the public to extend their gratitude to Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi for the statehood of Telangana by supporting his efforts to promote Rahul Gandhi as the future PM of the country.

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He reiterated that the Congress will remain in power until 2034. According to Telangana CMO, Revanth Reddy said, "Congress will remain in power until 2034. Congress must come back to power in the state, and Rahul Gandhi must become the Prime Minister of this country. There is a historical necessity in the country to make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister. The people of Telangana need to stand in support of this. We have a duty to express our gratitude to Sonia Gandhi, who granted us Telangana. Walk with me and let us make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister in 2029. And the first step towards this must be taken right here from Midjil Mandal."

CM Recalls Personal Connect with Midjil Mandal

The CM remembered his close association with the Midjil Mandal, since he was elected for the Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency 20 years ago. "The sapling planted by the Midjil people grew into a mighty tree standing before you as the Chief Minister. It brings me joy to hold this gratitude meeting on this very day, exactly 20 years later," he said.

CM Revanth Reddy remarked that this district has a legacy of giving great leadership to the country and the state.

From 'Dark Mandals' to Development

Appealing to Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikaramarka to adopt the Midjil Mandal and develop it as a role model in the country, the Chief Minister said that Midjil and Gattu Mandals were once declared "Dark Mandals," areas with severe groundwater depletion. "In 2006, the locals made a decision to bring the extremely backward people out of darkness and into the light. It paved the way for his rise to the position of Chief Minister and announced that he was shouldering the responsibility of developing Palamuru--a region plagued by migration and drought," he said.

CM Hits Back at Opposition Mockery

Stating that the state government was moving forward by maintaining a balance between welfare and development, the CM said that the opposition parties mocked him because he knew nothing about administration since he hailed from the Nallamala forest. "He has first-hand experience of the struggles of the poor and is able to provide solutions. Is the son of Palamuru not fit for governance? There is a limit to the arrogance of the BRS leaders," the CM said.

Scathing Attack on KCR and BRS

In a scathing attack on former CM and BRS leader KCR, Revanth Reddy said that the opposition party was trying to come back to power because their avenues for profiteering, looting, and theft have been cut off. "What kind of business did the BRS leaders run in those 10 years to amass thousands of crores? The BRS leaders looted Rs one lakh crore and put Rs 8 lakh crore debt burden on the state during the 10-year rule," the Chief Minister criticised.

According to the press release, the CM warned that if those who incur big debts and commit such wrongs return to power, people would not even be able to speak freely on the phone in the state. "Can a man who secretly listens to women's conversations even be considered a human being? The Chief Minister castigated KCR for not attending the Assembly and not raising people's issues but being ready to come to power and plunder the state again," he said, referring to the alleged phone tapping case.

CM Lists Welfare Achievements

Listing out the welfare schemes launched and implemented successfully since 2023, the Chief Minister took strong exception to the opposition charges against his government. "Is it not a fact that the government provided fine-quality rice to the poor? Is it not true that we implemented farm loan waivers, Rythu Bharosa, bonuses for fine-variety paddy, free bus travel, and 200 units of free electricity? What did KCR do for the people after mounting a debt of Rs 8.21 lakh crore over ten years? Did anyone in your village receive a double-bedroom house? Did they fulfil the promise of providing a job to every household?" he asked. (ANI)