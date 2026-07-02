Mahant Dinendra Das Maharaj, a member of the Ram Mandir trust, has defended former secretary Champat Rai in the alleged donation embezzlement case. Das asserted Rai has always worked with transparency and served Lord Ram with dedication.

Mahant Dinendra Das Defends Champat Rai

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust member Mahant Dinendra Das Maharaj on Thursday came out in support of former Trust General Secretary Champat Rai amid the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement controversy, asserting that Rai has "never said bad about anyone" and had always worked with complete transparency in the service of Lord Ram.

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Speaking to ANI, Mahant Dinendra Das Maharaj said he had known Champat Rai for over 15 years and had never witnessed any wrongdoing on his part. "I have been in contact with him for 15 years. Champat Rai is serving Ramlalla with heart, mind, and wealth. He never speaks ill of anyone in his life. Even if one rupee comes, he also gives it to Ramlalla. If anything happens, he tells it to everyone. He tells everything in the trust meeting, and he also accepts whatever is decided there. If I had seen any fault, I would have spoken of it myself as a fault. I don't see anything wrong with Champat Rai. If I had seen a mistake, I would have spoken," Das told ANI.

Trust Meetings and SIT Probe

His remarks come ahead of two crucial meetings of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, scheduled for July 6 and July 11, amid the ongoing controversy over the alleged misappropriation of Ram Mandir donations. "The July 6 meeting will be held at Chhoti Chhavni under the chairmanship of Trust Treasurer Govind Dev Giri," he said. Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged embezzlement case has been granted a 15-day extension to complete its investigation. The extension will allow investigators to widen the scope of the probe and examine all aspects of the case, with officials stating that no guilty person would be spared.

Background of the Embezzlement Case

On June 29, an Ayodhya court remanded all the accused in the alleged donation embezzlement case to 14-day judicial custody following an intensive investigation into alleged financial irregularities involving temple donations. Earlier, former Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra resigned, taking moral responsibility for the controversy.

Police have since recorded Champat Rai's statement, while statements of other senior Trust office-bearers, including Anil Mishra, may be recorded if required during the course of the investigation. The controversy began after an FIR was registered on June 25 over the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. The Trust has maintained that it is committed to a fair investigation and to preserving the faith of devotees. (ANI)