AIBA Chairman Adish C Aggarwala slammed the INDIA bloc's letter to the CJI on electoral roll revision, urging them to use proper legal channels like filing a petition instead of dragging the CJI's office into a political controversy.

AIBA Chief Criticises Opposition's Letter

All India Bar Association (AIBA) Chairman and Senior Advocate Adish C Aggarwala on Thursday criticised the Opposition parties' letter to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) over the electoral roll revision, saying the CJI's office should not be drawn into political controversies. He said that if the Opposition has any genuine grievance regarding the electoral roll revision, it should approach the court through the proper legal process instead of submitting a political memorandum to the CJI.

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"The Chief Justice of India is not the administrative head of the Election Commission and his sacred office should not be dragged into political controversy," AIBA Chairman told ANI. Stressing that legal remedies are available for any legitimate concerns, Aggarwala said political representations should not be addressed to the CJI. "If opposition parties have any real grievance, they should file a proper petition before the court and not send a political memorandum," Aggarwala added.

INDIA Bloc's Joint Letter to CJI

The remarks came after the INDIA bloc parties, with the Aam Aadmi Party and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on board, wrote a joint letter to the Chief Justice of India, Justice Surya Kant, on Tuesday. Sources told ANI that the INDIA bloc managed to get signatures of the DMK and AAP in the joint letter after hectic talks.

On June 30, in a post on X, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said that the letter, initially discussed at an INDIA Janbandhan meeting on June 8, has been signed by 23 political parties and one Independent. "21 political parties plus one Independent attended the INDIA Janbandhan meeting on June 8, 2026, where a decision was taken to address a joint letter to the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India on the SIR process of the Election Commission of India and other election-related issues. Accordingly, a joint letter now signed by 23 political parties plus one Independent has been sent to the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India today. The Opposition parties are firmly anchored in SURE--Solidarity, Unity and REsistance," he wrote on X.

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien also confirmed the development, stating that parties including the Aam Aadmi Party and DMK were among the signatories to the letter. (ANI)