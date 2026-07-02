The Congress alleged corruption in the Rs 12,000 crore Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, claiming potholes appeared within two months of its inauguration by PM Modi. The party claims this is part of a larger trend of failing infrastructure in the country.

Congress Alleges Corruption in Expressway Project

The Congress on Thursday alleged that corruption in infrastructure projects under the Modi government was leading to the deterioration of public assets, citing the condition of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway. In a post on X, the party claimed that the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14, 2026, had developed massive potholes within two months of its inauguration.

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"Narendra Modi inaugurated the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway on April 14, 2026. But just two months later, massive potholes appeared on this expressway, which was built at a cost of Rs 12,000 crore. This shows that rampant corruption and embezzlement of funds took place in the construction of this expressway," the Congress said.

The party further alleged that the issue was not an isolated incident and claimed that infrastructure projects across the country were deteriorating. "This is not the first such case; across the country, whether it's bridges or roads, highways or water tanks, railway stations or airport roofs--infrastructure is collapsing everywhere," the party said. Targeting the Centre, the Congress alleged, "All in all, the matter is clear: the Modi government is fatal for the country and the people."

PM Modi Hailed Expressway as Transformative

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 inaugurated the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor, marking a landmark moment in the development of Uttarakhand and the broader region. The 213 km long six-lane access-controlled Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor has been developed at a cost of over Rs 12,000 crore. The corridor traverses through the states of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. It has been designed with several features aimed at significantly reducing man-animal conflict.

Detailing the transformative benefits of the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor, the Prime Minister highlighted the project's multi-dimensional impact on the region. He noted that the expressway is set to significantly reduce travel time and costs for commuters, leading to substantial fuel savings and lower freight charges. "This is not just a road; it opens new avenues for trade, industry, warehousing, and logistics across the entire region," asserted PM Modi. (ANI)