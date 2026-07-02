Delhi Police arrested four men from Punjab and Delhi, foiling a terror plot planned on the directions of Pakistan-based ISI handler Shahzad Bhatti. The accused received arms via drones and had conducted reconnaissance of key locations in Delhi.

Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested four men from Punjab and Delhi for allegedly planning a terror attack in the national capital on the directions of Pakistan-based ISI handler Shahzad Bhatti.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The accused were identified as Shubdeep Singh (23), Gurjant Singh (22), Sajan Singh (28), and Gaganpreet (24). Three are from Punjab, and one was arrested in Delhi. Police recovered two foreign-made pistols, nine live cartridges, and five mobile phones from them.

Police Operation and Arrests

Acting on specific intelligence, a team led by Inspectors Satish Rana and Ashok, under ACP Vivek Kumar Tyagi, conducted raids in Delhi and Punjab. The first arrest was made in Amritsar, where Shubdeep Singh was caught with a pistol, cartridges, and phones.

Further investigation led to the arrest of his associates Gurjant Singh and Sajan Singh in Punjab. The fourth accused, Gaganpreet, was arrested in Delhi on April 24.

Investigation Reveals Modus Operandi

During interrogation, the accused revealed they were in contact with Pakistani handlers using foreign phone numbers to avoid detection. They allegedly received arms and narcotics through drones from across the border.

Roles of the Accused

One of the accused, Gaganpreet, had conducted reconnaissance of police stations and religious places in Delhi and was tasked with carrying out a firing incident.

The accused Shubdeep Singh alias Vishal, from Tarn Taran (near the Pakistan border), had previously been arrested in a drugs case. He received drone consignments of weapons and narcotics.

Gurjant Singh, alias Rishi, also from Tarn Taran, and his cousin Sajan Singh, alias Honey, from Amritsar, were involved in receiving arms through drones. Both had prior NDPS cases.

Gaganpreet, from Fatehgarh Sahib, was in touch with handlers via social media and was assigned to make videos of police establishments in Delhi. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act. The Special Cell is investigating further to identify more members of the network. (ANI)