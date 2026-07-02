DMK MP Kanimozhi criticized Tamil Nadu's political trends with a 'washing machine' jibe. In a major shift, former AIADMK ministers C Vijayabaskar and MR Vijayabaskar announced they are joining actor C Joseph Vijay's party, TVK.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi on Thursday took a dig at political developments in Tamil Nadu, referring to what she described as a "washing machine" model of politics being adopted in the state. In a post on X, she drew parallels with political strategies used earlier in northern India and questioned whether similar trends were now emerging in Tamil Nadu. "I heard that a 'washing machine' of the kind the BJP used to employ in the North has now arrived in Tamil Nadu too. They say this new Tamil Nadu model machine can even wash away gutka stains... Is that true?" she said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Former AIADMK Ministers Join TVK

Meanwhile, senior AIADMK leaders and former Tamil Nadu Ministers C Vijayabaskar and MR Vijayabaskar announced that they will be joining the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), marking a significant political development in the state's evolving political landscape. In separate statements issued to the media, both leaders confirmed their decision to align with TVK and continue their public life under the leadership of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. They said the move has been made with the intent of strengthening their commitment to public service and working more closely with the people under a new political platform.

C Vijayabaskar on Joining TVK

C Vijayabaskar, who has previously served as Tamil Nadu's Health Minister, highlighted his long public career spanning over 35 years. He recalled his tenure during the COVID-19 pandemic, stating that he had worked with full dedication to ensure effective public health management and safeguard citizens during the crisis period. He said his decision to join TVK comes after careful consideration of his future role in public life.

MR Vijayabaskar Confirms Move

Similarly, former Transport Minister MR Vijayabaskar, who has been active in public life for over 43 years, also confirmed his induction into the party. He said that during his ministerial tenure, he worked extensively to strengthen and improve the Transport Department and described the five years of his service as a "golden era" for the department. He further highlighted his continued engagement with the people of Karur, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he was actively involved in relief and support measures.

Both leaders expressed confidence in the leadership of Joseph Vijay and stated that their association with TVK would help them contribute more effectively to public welfare and development initiatives in Tamil Nadu. With this development, TVK is expected to witness a notable political boost as experienced leaders from a major regional party join its ranks ahead of its next phase of organisational expansion.