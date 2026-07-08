AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh wrote to the SIT probing the Ram Mandir land scam, seeking time to submit more documents. He said he has evidence related to 11 transactions, which could be extremely useful to the investigation.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said he has once again written to the Special Investigation Team (SIT), seeking time to submit additional documents related to the alleged "Ram Mandir land scam". He noted that he had emailed the SIT Chairman requesting an appointment, as he possesses documents related to nearly 11 land transactions, including one in which land worth Rs 1.73 crore was purchased by Champat Rai for Rs 29.67 crore. Singh requested the SIT Chairman to provide him with a suitable time so that he could hand over all the evidence.

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AAP MP's Communication with SIT

On Tuesday, AAP state in-charge Sanjay Singh emailed the Chairman of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the Commissioner of the Lucknow Division, stating that, as the Chairman of the SIT constituted to investigate matters relating to offerings, donations, and the management of the Bhagwan Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, they are conducting an inquiry into this serious issue connected to public faith.

'Additional Evidence' to Uncover Truth

According to the party release, Singh said that he had met the SIT Chairman once earlier in connection with the matter and had already submitted several important documents. "I wish to inform the SIT that I have additional evidence and important documents related to this case, which could prove extremely useful to the investigation. These documents can significantly assist the investigation team in uncovering the truth behind the entire matter and exposing the irregularities," he added.

Singh requested the SIT Chairman to provide him with a convenient time to meet so that he could formally submit all the evidence and documents in his possession, enabling the sensitive investigation to reach its proper conclusion. (ANI)