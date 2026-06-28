Former Keralam CM Pinarayi Vijayan has demanded an independent, Supreme Court-monitored probe into alleged financial irregularities in Ayodhya Ram Temple donations, calling on PM Modi to explain the 'organised financial fraud'.

Former Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi explain the alleged financial irregularities in donations collected for the Ayodhya Ram Temple. He also called for an independent Supreme Court-monitored probe into the alleged embezzlement of devotees' funds.

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In a post on X, former Keralam CM wrote, "Reports of massive financial irregularities in donations collected for the Ayodhya Ram Temple are extremely serious. Those who exploited people's faith for political gains now face allegations of organised financial fraud." Reports of massive financial irregularities in donations collected for the Ayodhya Ram Temple are extremely serious. Those who exploited people's faith for political gains now face allegations of organised financial fraud. @narendramodi, who presided over the consecration, owes… — Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) June 28, 2026 "@narendramodi, who presided over the consecration, owes an explanation to the nation. The Union Government must order an independent, Supreme Court-monitored investigation and ensure accountability for every rupee collected from devotees," the post read.

Trust Members Resign Amid Allegations

On Friday, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and member trustee Anil Mishra resigned, taking moral responsibility for the alleged embezzlement of Ram Mandir donations.

FIR Details and Allegations

The developments came after a First Information Report was registered on the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The case has been filed under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 306, 316(5), 317(4), 317(5), 61 and 3(5), on the directions of the Uttar Pradesh government. Those who have been named in the FIR are: Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Avinash Shukla, Tinnu Yadav, Manish Yadav and others.

This comes after allegations were made by former SP MLA from Ayodhya, Pawan Pandey, who claimed that between Rs 7 crore and Rs 7.5 crore in donations were misappropriated from the Ram Mandir.

Vijayan Questions Sangh Parivar's 'True Nature'

In a post on Facebook, Vijayan wrote, "The news that there has been a huge financial irregularity in the donations collected from devotees and the public in connection with the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is extremely serious. It should be understood that those who exploited the trust and emotions of the people for political gains have also committed organized financial fraud under the guise of it. The trustees are connected to the top brass of the Sangh Parivar organizations. The Prime Minister, who played a role in the cremation ceremonies in Ayodhya, is obliged to respond to this issue. The trust formed by the central government through an order placed on the table of Parliament is now under suspicion." https://www.facebook.com/100043914980102/posts/1536730751134076/?mibextid=wwXIfr&rdid=Ob9k1Le5qZnKpebT#

"The trust and those leading it have a duty to explain where the money collected by exploiting the devotion of the people has gone. The Ayodhya temple fund embezzlement is the latest example that illustrates the true nature of Sangh Parivar politics. The central government should be ready to announce an impartial high-level inquiry into this issue under the direct supervision of the Supreme Court," the post read.

(ANI)