Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary announced new measures to revamp the state's education system. This includes forming committees for quality education and examination reforms using AI, plus special collaboration camps and new student welfare directorates.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Sunday announced a series of measures to strengthen the state's education system, improve examination processes and focus on student welfare. The Chief Minister said a state-level committee has been constituted to ensure quality education reaches every school and transform them into centres of excellence, while improving students' learning levels.

State-Level Committees for Reform

In a post on X, Bihar CM wrote, "Important decisions have been taken in Bihar to further strengthen, make qualitative, and student-centric the education system. Announcement-1: Special Committee for Quality Education. A state-level committee has been constituted to ensure quality education reaches every school, so that each school can be transformed into a centre of excellence and continuous improvement in students' learning levels is ensured."

Choudhary also announced the formation of a state-level examination reform committee to make examinations in Bihar smooth, transparent, fair and modern. He said the committee would suggest ways to improve the assessment of students' knowledge, understanding and analytical abilities through the use of technology and artificial intelligence in board and competitive examinations, as well as class-based evaluations. "Announcement-2: Examination Reforms. A state-level examination reform committee has been constituted to make examinations in Bihar smooth, transparent, fair, and modern. The committee will provide suggestions for better assessment of students' knowledge, understanding, and analytical abilities through the use of technology and AI in board and competitive examinations as well as class-based evaluations," the post read.

Student-Centric Initiatives and Direct Dialogue

Choudhary further announced that special collaboration camps would be organised for education reforms, where suggestions and problems would be discussed through dialogue with the Chief Minister, ministers, MPs, MLAs and students. He said Student Welfare Directorates would also be constituted in all relevant departments to ensure better coordination and effective implementation of student welfare initiatives. "Announcement-3: Special Collaboration Camps Special collaboration camps will be organised for education reforms, in which suggestions and problems will be heard through dialogue with the Chief Minister, ministers, MPs, MLAs, and students. Announcement-4: Student Welfare Directorates will be constituted in all relevant departments for better coordination and effective implementation of works related to student welfare. The Bihar government is committed to quality education, a better examination system, and building a bright future for students," the post further read.

Earlier in the day, Choudhary said the state government will set up a dedicated committee to study global technology-based examination systems and introduce better practices in Bihar, while also organising camps across schools and colleges to directly address students' complaints and suggestions.

While attending the state-level pledge and felicitation programme on International Organ Donation Day and National Organ Donation Day in Patna, CM Choudhary said, "... One of our biggest challenges is to conduct exams, for which we will set up a committee... There will be a dedicated committee to study how examinations are conducted using technology around the world and bring in better systems... We also have 'Sahyog Portal' to address students' complaints and suggestions. We will organise camps across schools and colleges, where officials can directly engage with students and gather their suggestions..." (ANI)