Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini said the youth will build 'Developed India' by 2047. He highlighted his government's focus on modern education, grassroots sports training, and merit-based employment to empower the younger generation.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday inaugurated new education-related facilities in Hisar and said that the younger generation will play a crucial role in strengthening the foundation of a "Developed India" by 2047.

Addressing the gathering, Saini highlighted the importance of providing children with modern educational facilities and praised the OP Jindal Modern School for its efforts in preparing students for the future. "As we move towards 2047, the responsibility of strengthening the foundation of a 'Developed India' will rest upon your shoulders. Institutions like the OP Jindal Modern School are preparing children by providing them with modern educational facilities, and this brings me great joy," Saini said.

Commitment to Empowering Youth

The Chief Minister said his government is committed to ensuring that children do not miss out on opportunities because of a lack of resources. "It is our vision that children should not be held back by a lack of resources; we believe in providing them with the right platform," he said.

Promoting Sports from the Ground Up

Saini also highlighted the Haryana government's initiatives to promote sports at the grassroots level. He said nursery-level sports training has been introduced in 2,000 schools across the state to identify and nurture sporting talent from an early age.

"We have introduced nursery-level sports training in 2,000 schools across Haryana, preparing children from the grassroots level," Saini said. He said children between eight and 14 years of age receive financial assistance of Rs 1,500 per month under the initiative, with more than 40,000 children currently undergoing training across these schools.

For athletes in the 15-19 age group, the state government provides Rs 2,000 per month, while those staying in hostels for training are also given a diet allowance of Rs 600, he added.

Haryana's Sporting Prowess

Highlighting Haryana's contribution to India's sporting achievements, Saini said the results of these efforts are already visible. "Of these 39 medals, 13 are gold, and seven of those gold medals were won by athletes from Haryana. Notably, five of our daughters from Haryana have brought home gold medals. This is a matter of great pride and happiness for us," Saini said.

Saini reiterated that his government would continue to focus on modern education, grassroots-level sports training and providing adequate opportunities and resources to children and young athletes. He said such initiatives would help nurture talent from an early age and enable Haryana's youth to make a greater contribution to the country's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Ensuring Merit-Based Opportunities

Earlier today Saini asserted that the State is making significant strides in providing employment and education based on merit, effectively ending the era of "parchi" (recommendations) and "kharchi" (bribes).

Speaking to ANI after flagging off the Narnaul Half Marathon, the Chief Minister hailed the state's growth. "Whether it concerns our soldiers ensuring national security, our young athletes winning gold medals, or our youth excelling in the industrial and startup sectors, Haryana is constantly moving forward. Be it in education or in the provision of employment achieved without the need for 'parchi' or 'kharchi', Haryana is making strides," Saini said. (ANI)