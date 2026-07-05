Employees of the Delhi government may no longer work from home, terminating the hybrid work arrangement implemented earlier this year. As geopolitical tensions in West Asia diminish, the government changed office hours to boost administrative efficiency and traffic management.

The Delhi government has discontinued its work-from-home (WFH) policy and staggered office schedules for government employees after the geopolitical situationthat warranted the interim measures reverted to normal. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta gave her nod to the rollback, reinstating regular work in all departments' offices.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Normal Office Hours Resume

Government staff will now work according to the usual office timings, and departments will operate from 10 am to 6.30 pm. The previously established preventive measures of staggered timings and hybrid work arrangements are withdrawn.

Reason for Introduction of WFH Policy?

In May, the Delhi government announced work-from-home and staggered office hours to minimise fuel consumption and ease traffic amid heightened geopolitical tensions. The action was in keeping with the need to preserve resources and guarantee smooth governance amid a moment of uncertainty.

Decision Made After Situation Cleared

The administration, which has called the geopolitical situation "almost normal," opted to restart normal administrative activities. Officials feel that normal operating of offices will provide better collaboration across agencies, while assuring no break in public services.