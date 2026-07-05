Seven fishermen have gone missing at sea near Visakhapatnam due to rough weather. They had set out on July 1. Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu has ordered a large-scale search and rescue operation involving the Coast Guard and Indian Navy.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu ordered a search and rescue operation on Sunday after seven fishermen went missing at sea near Visakhapatnam due to rough weather, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

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According to the East Coast Mechanised Fishing Boat Owners Association of India, the fishermen ventured into the sea from Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour on July 1 at around 3 am aboard a mechanised fishing boat.

"In the early hours of July 1, around 3:00 am, a total of seven fishermen set out for a fishing expedition from the Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour aboard the boat bearing registration number IND-AP-MM-V5-83," said association president Vasupalli Janakiram.

Of the seven missing fishermen, six are from Mukkam village in Bhogapuram Mandal of Vizianagaram district, while one is from Peda Nagamayya Palem in Bheemili Mandal of Visakhapatnam district. Their families reside in the Jalaripeta-Jabbar Thota area near the Visakhapatnam fishing harbour.

Janakiram said the fishermen are suspected to have gone missing due to rough sea conditions linked to the prevailing weather system. He expressed concern and urged authorities to expedite rescue efforts.

Search and Rescue Efforts Underway

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister's Office, in a statement, said Naidu reviewed the situation with senior officials and directed the use of Coast Guard vessels in the search operation.

Officials informed him that Indian Navy helicopters have also been deployed as part of the rescue effort.

The Chief Minister also instructed the Marine Inspector General of Police and the Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner to coordinate the ongoing search operation at sea.

He further directed officials to keep him regularly informed about the progress of the rescue efforts.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)