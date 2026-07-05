In Mathura, a man was allegedly shot dead by his cousin at a family function over a suspected illicit affair. In a separate case, police arrested another shooting accused after he opened fire on them during an apprehension attempt.

A man was allegedly shot dead by his cousin during a family function in Mathura, police said on Sunday.

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According to Circle Officer Praveen Tiwari, the Highway Police Station received information about the incident in which the accused shot his cousin. "The Highway Police Station received information regarding the shooting death of a man by his cousin, Pawan Chaudhary...upon receiving the information, the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Highway Police Station and I immediately inspected the scene. The accused was promptly taken into police custody at the spot along with his licensed pistol," Tiwari said.

According to the Police Media Cell, during preliminary interrogation, police said the accused claimed he committed the crime due to an alleged illicit relationship between the deceased and the accused's wife. "Preliminary interrogation suggests that the accused committed the crime due to an alleged illicit relationship between the deceased and the accused's wife. We are currently conducting the inquest proceedings for the deceased," Tiwari added.

"We are currently conducting the inquest proceedings for the deceased," the officer stated. Further investigation is underway.

Separate Shooting Incident: Accused Held After Encounter

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a shooting accused has been apprehended by Mathura police after a brief exchange of fire, officials said on Sunday.

Officials said that multiple raids were carried out to trace the man accused of shooting and injuring his associate in Khamni village on July 2, after a complaint was registered on the incident.

An accused in the July 2 shooting of a man in Mathura was arrested following a police encounter on Sunday after he allegedly opened fire on a police team attempting to apprehend him. An illegal pistol, along with live and spent cartridges, has been recovered from his possession, officials said.

According to Praveen Kumar Tiwari, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and Circle Officer (CO), Mathura, the accused, identified as Sandeep, allegedly shot and injured Chotu, a resident of Khamni village, on July 2, following which a case was registered, and police teams launched raids to trace him.

Speaking to the reporters, Tiwari said that acting on a tip-off, the Highway Police Station team intercepted the accused on the road leading towards Datia. "On July 2, 2026, Chotu, a resident of Khamni village, was shot and injured by his associate, Sandeep. Following this, a case was registered under the relevant sections based on the received complaint. The Highway Police Station team was continuously conducting raids at various potential locations to arrest the accused," he said.

The officer said the accused allegedly fired at the police instead of surrendering, prompting the police to retaliate in self-defence. "Today, acting on a tip-off from an informant, the Highway Police party attempted to intercept and arrest the accused on the road leading toward Datia. Instead of surrendering, the accused opened fire on the police party. In self-defence, the police team returned controlled fire, during which the accused sustained a gunshot wound to his leg," Tiwari said.

He added that police recovered an illegal pistol along with live and spent cartridges from the accused's possession. "An illegal pistol, along with live and spent cartridges, has been recovered from his possession. Currently, the accused has been sent to the hospital for medical treatment. Further legal proceedings are being carried out," he added. (ANI)