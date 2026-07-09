CISF has intensified its crackdown on illegal coal mining under the 'zero coal leakage' initiative. Recent raids in Jharkhand and West Bengal resulted in the recovery of over 428 metric tonnes of illegal coal and seizure of multiple vehicles.

In a major step towards strengthening the Central government's "zero coal leakage" initiative, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has intensified enforcement against illegal coal mining, theft, unauthorised storage and transportation under the provisions of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 (MMDR Act).

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Following the empowerment of designated CISF officers under Sections 22, 23B and 24 of the MMDR Act, the force said it has launched intelligence-driven operations in coordination with Coal India subsidiaries, local police and district administration to safeguard national mineral resources and strengthen transparency in the coal sector.

Major Haul from Coordinated Operations

Between July 4 and July 8 this year, the CISF said, it conducted coordinated operations across the coalfields of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) and Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) in Jharkhand and West Bengal. "The operations resulted in the recovery of 428.34 metric tonnes of illegally mined, stored or transported coal, registration of four FIRs, seizure of one Hyva truck and more than 13 motorcycles and other equipment used in illegal mining and transportation, besides apprehension of offenders and initiation of legal proceedings under the MMDR Act," said the CISF in a statement.

Raids at BCCL, Dhanbad

The enforcement drive covered several vulnerable mining belts and coal transportation corridors. At BCCL, Dhanbad, the CISF carried out intelligence-based raids in Katras, Block-II, Basantimata (Kargil), Kustore, Sijua, Jealgora, Barora, Govindpur and NTST areas. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, drone surveillance and field verification, the CISF recovered 319.54 metric tonnes of illegally stored coal, seized a coal-laden truck and multiple motorcycles used for illegal transportation, and initiated legal action under the MMDR Act.

Enforcement at ECL Sheetalpur

At ECL Sheetalpur, the force said, operations were conducted in Rajmahal, Salanpur, Chitra, Chapapur-II OCP (Mugma Area), Sonepur-Bazari and Kunustoria areas. Besides intelligence-based search and seizure operations, the CISF undertook inspections of coal depots, weighbridges, transportation documents and statutory production and dispatch records. These actions resulted in the recovery of 85.93 metric tonnes of illegally mined and stocked coal, seizure of vehicles used in illegal transportation and apprehension of trespassers. Preventive inspections also confirmed compliance at several operational locations, reinforcing transparency and accountability in coal movement.

Interceptions at CCL

At CCL Piparwar, the CISF also said it intercepted a Hyva truck carrying concealed illegal coal during routine checking and subsequently recovered a total of 13.62 metric tonnes of illegally transported coal. The vehicle and recovered coal were handed over to the local police for legal action.

At CCL Kargali, special operations resulted in the recovery of 9.25 metric tonnes of illegally extracted coal and the seizure of seven motorcycles allegedly used in illegal mining activities.

Multi-pronged Strategy Employed

The operations employed a combination of human intelligence, drone surveillance, transit-route monitoring, surprise inspections, verification of transportation documents, inspection of coal depots and weighbridges and GPS-enabled documentation.

Continued Vigor Promised

The CISF further said it remains committed to working closely with the Ministry of Coal, Coal India Limited, its subsidiaries, state governments and state police to eliminate illegal mining and coal theft. "The ongoing enforcement drive will continue with renewed vigour, and stringent legal action will be taken against all persons involved in illegal mining, unauthorised storage and illegal transportation of coal in accordance with the provisions of law," added the CISF. (ANI)