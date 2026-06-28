Odisha BJP President Manmohan Samal stated that legal action in the Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case will not be delayed, with an SIT now authorised to investigate. Meanwhile, an Ayodhya court has sent eight accused to judicial custody.

SIT to Probe Case

Odisha BJP President and Rajya Sabha MP Manmohan Samal on Sunday said that "legal action" in the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case would not be "delayed". He also mentioned that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been authorised to investigate the matter.

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Speaking on the issue, Samal said, "In this case, arrests have been made, and the SIT has been authorised to investigate. Legal action will not be delayed, and steps will be taken based on the facts that emerge. The BJP remains strong and principled, with no compromise on such matters."

8 Accused Sent to Judicial Custody

Meanwhile, a court in Ayodhya on Friday sent eight accused to judicial custody till June 29 in the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case. The accused were produced before the local court after being arrested.

KC Verma, Prosecution Officer at the Ayodhya Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court, told reporters that all eight accused had been remanded to judicial custody till Monday and would be produced before the court again on June 29.

"In total, Rs 79,85,493 was recovered from them, except for one accused, Subhash. Nothing was recovered from him, though he was involved in the conspiracy. Different amounts were recovered from the others," he said.

Verma said eight accused have been arrested-- Avinash Shukla, Ankalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Rama Shankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava, and Rama Shankar (alias Tinnu). (ANI)