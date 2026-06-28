Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is on a three-day visit to Jammu & Kashmir. Arriving in Srinagar, he will interact with voters and Booth Level Officers in Budgam to review electoral initiatives and enhance democratic participation.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday arrived in Srinagar on Sunday on a three-day visit to Jammu & Kashmir. During the visit, CEC Kumar will interact Booth Level Officers in Budgam.

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He also intereacted with reporters upon arrival at the Srinagar airport and said, "We will be interacting with voters across the beautiful valleys of Jammu and Kashmir, and specifically with the Booth Level Officers in Budgam, who serve as the cornerstone of the Election Commission. After these interactions, we will also enjoy the magnificent scenery of Kashmir".

Visit Agenda and Engagements

During the visit, CEC will participate in various programmes across the Valley aimed at engaging with voters, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in Budgam district, also meeting other electoral stakeholders, and the field-level election machinery. He will also review various electoral initiatives being undertaken at the grassroots level.

CEC was warmly received upon his arrival at Sheikh-ul-Alam International Airport by the Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, Sanjeev Verma, the Deputy Commissioner, Budgam, Athar Aamir Khan, and other senior officers from the Administration and the Election Department.

Strengthening Electoral Preparedness

The visit is part of the Election Commission of India's continued efforts to strengthen engagement with voters and electoral stakeholders, enhance field-level preparedness, and further promote democratic participation and electoral awareness.

Gyanesh Kumar took charge as the 26th Chief Election Commissioner of India on February 19, 2025.